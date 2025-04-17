Hugh Jackman’s girlfriend Sutton Foster steps out alone for star-studded event but doesn’t disappoint — wow!

Hugh Jackman's girlfriend, Sutton Foster, showcased the timeless allure of a little black ensemble as she stepped out in a chic number for the New York City premiere of Étoile at the Museum of Modern Art.

Styled by Emily Sanchez, the 50-year-old exuded elegance in a silky black spaghetti-strapped top and a pair of matching straight-leg pants. The simple, figure-hugging outfit was teamed with a pair of pointed-toe heels while Sutton accessorized with a dainty gold bangle and matching hoop earrings.

© Getty Images Sutton Foster looked stunning in an all-black outfit

The actress left her décolletage bare for a touch of classic '90s minimalism. Sutton's hairstylist, DJ Quintero, transformed her luscious brunette locks into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glamour with a brown eye, a contoured cheek, and a nude-stained lip.

Sutton graced the red carpet at the star-studded event to celebrate the upcoming eight-episode ballet series starring Charlotte Gainsbourg and Luke Kirby. The show is set to premiere April 24 on Amazon Prime Video.

© Getty Images The couple met while starring alongside each other on Broadway

However, the Broadway actress's boyfriend, Hugh Jackman, was noticeably missing. The 56-year-old was no doubt busy rehearsing for his upcoming play Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes that debuts on April 28 at the Audible Theater.

The couple first hit it off on stage as they starred alongside each other in the Broadway's hit revival of The Music Man from late 2021 until January 2023.

Sutton is on the road to making her Broadway comeback after landing the role of Loretta Lynn in the musical adaptation of Coal Miner's Daughter. The actress also made an appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast, Dinner's on Me at the beginning of the month.

© Laurent KOFFEL Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2022

The star opened up about her transition from Broadway into television. "I was like, 'I'm theater, I'm theater, I'm theater.' People ask me, 'Do you wanna do more TV?' I'm like, 'Well, sure. If someone wants me!'," she shared.

"You know, we play characters that do the same thing every single night, and then suddenly I'm on a journey. So there were things about TV that I absolutely loved. Yeah. And there's a thing in TV, too, where you have to leap. You have to be strong and wrong," she added.

Hugh split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness last September. The pair, who share two children, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, released a statement informing fans of their separation.

The former couple penned: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."