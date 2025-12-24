Watch: Celine Dion goes full green Grinch with knockout head-to-toe transformation

Celine Dion is giving fans a ho-ho-holiday treat in a completely unexpected way — and yes, we're absolutely obsessed!

The Canadian songstress, 57, took to her social media page on December 24 with a video of herself at home going through her checklist of holiday activities dressed from head to toe as none other than the Grinch.

The popular Dr. Seuss character debuted in his 1957 children's book How the Grinch Stole Christmas, having been adapted several times since then, most notably for a 1966 animated TV film narrated by Boris Karloff, and a 2000 fantasy live action film starring fellow Canadian legend Jim Carrey.

© Instagram Celine Dion went full Grinch fantasy for a surprise holiday video

"Silent night? Not on my watch… ," she captioned the hilarious video, which you can watch above, to which fans responded with absolute glee.

They left comments like: "OMG! Grinchéline! Merry Christmas," and: "I'm crying with laughter! You are the best, love you! And Merry Christmas to you and your boys," as well as: "This is not what I expected for Christmas."

The 2000 adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, also starring Taylor Momsen as Cindy-Lou Who, celebrated its milestone 25th anniversary this November. And we can't think of a better way to pay tribute to it!