Celine Dion's Las Vegas home with her three sons undergoes extravagant holiday makeover

Celine Dion celebrated the holidays in lavish style with her three sons, oldest René-Charles, 23, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 14.

The Canadian songstress, 56, lives in a Las Vegas home with her boys, moving out of her lavish $30 million estate that had its own waterpark for a more humble home in the Henderson area.

However, their Christmas decorations still went quite hard, as the singer shared on her Instagram Stories, displaying the full winter wonderland they'd created.

She posted a video of herself dropping fake snow on an entire little hamlet that had been made on a table in their home, complete with brightly lit cottages, gingerbread houses, sleighs, trees, and a model train set.

Dressed in all white herself, Celine sprinkled some of the snow that made the display glitter, with bright blue lights underneath the white base illuminating it further.

"Sprinkling love and joy this holiday season," she wrote alongside the short clip, which was soundtracked by her cover of "O Holy Night," adding: "Happy Holidays!"

The celebrated musician made her grand return to the public eye this year with her magnificent performance at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris, capping off what has been a marquee year.

The comeback came after years spent away from the spotlight recovering at home from Stiff Person Syndrome, a chronic illness that affects her body's ability to function through muscle spasms, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder.

Her life at home was highlighted in her Amazon Prime documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which showed how she preserved her strength through daily training, plus the unbearable lows of the pain that her disease caused both to her and to her family.

She spoke earlier this year with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show, her first televised interview since sharing her diagnosis, about keeping the illness a secret from the public and with it in private.

After a spree of canceled shows, she admitted: "I could not do this [lie] anymore. What do you want me to say? We did not know what was going on. I did not take the time. I should have stopped. Take the time to figure it out."

She first started noticing signs back in the late 2000s, when she was on the Taking Chances World Tour. Her husband and the father of her sons, the late René Angélil, was also battling cancer at the time.

"I had to raise my kids. I had to hide. I had to try to be a hero [while] feeling my body leaving me, holding on to my own dreams," Celine told Hoda. "And lying [to my fans], for me, the burden was too much. Lying to the people who got me to where I am today, I could not do it anymore."

Aired ahead of her return at the Olympics, the "Falling Into You" singer defiantly promised she would be back on stage. "I'm going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl."

"Even if I have to talk with my hands. I will. I am Celine Dion because today, my voice will be heard for the first time — not just because I have to or because I need to. It's because I want to. And I miss it."