Celine Dion fans react to her 'heavenly' appearance in mind-blowing dress

Celine Dion's beauty was a spectacle as she graced the red carpet before Elie Saab's 'The 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab' runway show in Riyadh on Wednesday night.

The French-Canadian singer, who was enlisted as a performer on the night, looked enchanting in a billowing rose-hued gown styled by Law Roach.

Celine's glittering dress featured dramatic blooming shoulder details, abstract floral swirls and a dramatic train which pooled at her feet in ripples of pink fabric. The sleeves were elevated with cape-like swathes of silk, while the global star elevated her ensemble with platform satin heels.

© Instagram / @josephassaf_ Celine Dion was styled by Law Roach

The Power of Love singer swept her golden blonde hair into a balletic bun, highlighting her rose-tinted makeup look which brightened her delicate features.

Fans were quick to react to photographs of the star shared by Law on Instagram, with many united in their thoughts that Celine's appearance was "absolutely heavenly."

"So beautiful seeing Celine shining once again," noted one fan, as another agreed: "No words for this perfection!"

Crediting Law's styling talent, a third penned: "And she looks INCREDIBLE. Just wow. Your mind."

Celine's health battle

Fans were delighted to see Celine enchanting on the red carpet and later performing on stage. It marks only the third time the star has performed on stage since announcing that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, forcing her to cancel her Courage tour in 2023.

© Reuters The singer performed at the Elie Saab runway show

The neurological disease, which affects one in a million people, causes severe muscle spasms and impacts motor functions, making public performances a serious challenge.

Reflecting on her long road to recovery, she told Vogue France: "Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice... I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself. At the beginning I would ask myself: why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?"

© Reuters Celine Dion performed during the "The 1001 Season of Elie Saab" fashion show in Saudi Arabia

"I haven't beaten the disease, as it's still within me and always will be. I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it," she said.

© Getty Celine Dion at the 66th Grammys earlier this year

"Being here for the first time is kind of a dream come true," Dion said on the red carpet ahead of the fashion show. "We’re very, very privileged and very honoured to be here."