Celine Dion's legs go on forever as she stuns in all-black semi-sheer look in unearthed photo

While our hearts may have not yet fully gone on from Celine Dion's grand comeback at the Paris Olympic Games this July, she's continued to thrill fans with her usual slew of throwbacks on social media.

The 56-year-old Canadian songstress delighted her 8.5 million followers on social media with a throwback photo shared on October 1 as she counted down the days to Halloween.

Her snap saw her pose in an ornate bedroom in an all black outfit, sporting a semi-sheer puff sleeve blouse with stripes to cover the top half of her body with a pair of high-waisted flared pants.

The entire outfit made her appear incredibly statuesque, especially when paired with her heels and flowing long hair. "Must be the season…," her caption read, with the post soundtracked by Lana Del Rey's "Season of the Witch."

Fans reacted with sweet comments like: "It's always your season mama," and: "The mother is mothering," as well as: "WITCHY QUEEN."

Besides Halloween, though, Celine is marking another milestone moment — the 27th anniversary of her duet with Barbra Streisand, "Tell Him." The song was released in November of 1997, but was recorded on September 30 of that year.

To mark the occasion, Celine shared a lengthy message recalling getting to work with and record the song with Barbra, which was included in both of their albums, Let's Talk About Love and Higher Ground respectively.

Alongside the single's cover art, she penned: "Never in a million years would I have thought or had the guts to ask to sing a duet with Barbra Streisand. Never. But somehow, through the persistence of David Foster (who could ask anything of anyone), this incredible opportunity fell into my lap."

© Getty Images Celine paid tribute to Barbra on the 27th anniversary of the recording of their duet "Tell Him"

She continued to profess her love for the Oscar-winning entertainer, adding: "I was just in complete admiration of her talent as an actress, as a singer, and as an icon. Never could I have imagined something like this happening to me."

"I'll admit, I was initially so nervous about the prospect of singing with Barbra. As I said then…'I can't sing with her.' Barbra's talent is unparalleled – she has four pianos in her vocal cords and can defeat everything vocally while I can barely hit certain notes."

© Getty Images "I'll admit, I was initially so nervous about the prospect of singing with Barbra."

Celine continued to gush: "She has such unparalleled vocal talent that I felt completely outmatched. But, I was determined to do justice to her song and to not disappoint her in any way."

"When we finally got in the studio to record 'Tell Him,' I was overcome with awe. Barbra was so sweet, warm and welcoming. She took me aside at one point as we were rehearsing, and I was like 'Oh… my…God.'"

"Performing this duet with Barbra was a career-defining, unforgettable experience. I will always cherish that memory, and I can only hope that I was able to do justice to her incredible artistry. I am so deeply honored to have collaborated with a true musical legend and the memory will live with me forever."