Red-haired Lily Allen smoulders in black off-the-shoulder spaghetti strap dress

Lily Allen made a dazzling entrance at London’s exclusive Mark's Club in Mayfair on Tuesday evening.

The 39-year-old singer stunned in a sleek black off-the-shoulder midi dress, effortlessly turning heads upon her arrival.

© Getty Lily Allen attended the Harper's Bazaar Art Party on Tuesday

She completed her elegant ensemble with black tights, peep-toe stilettos, and a matching Anya Hindmarch clutch, exuding sophistication.

Her newly-tinted red locks were swept away from her delicate facial features, which were accentuated with smokey eyes, a dark lip and a touch of blush.

Lily joined a star-studded guest list, including Maya Jama, Bianca Jagger, Leila Farzad and Amelia Windsor, at an exclusive party co-hosted by Harper’s Bazaar and Tiffany & Co., celebrating the release of Bazaar Art.

© Getty The singer with actress Leila Farzad

Away from the social circuit, the British pop star is a doting mum to two daughters, Marnie, 12 and Ethel, 11, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sam Cooper.

In a recent chat on the BBC podcast Miss Me?, which Lily hosts with her long-time friend Miquita Oliver, the singer opened up about motherhood, confessing that she had her children "for all the wrong reasons" at a "high-pressure" point in her career.

© Getty Lily Allen is married to actor David Harbour

"I think I had children for all the wrong reasons, really," she shared. "Because I was yearning for unconditional love, which I haven't felt in my life since I was a child.

"And also, my career was at such high speed, high pressure, and I felt like very overwhelmed by what was happening. I just didn't get much respite you know?

"And I felt like the only way to stop people hassling me was to say, 'It's not about me, actually this is about this other person that's inside me.'"

Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver have a podcast called Miss Me?

Lily, the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, went on to discuss her own childhood.

"My mum, bless her, had children really early as well, and she really struggled," the singer added. "But she doesn't really talk about the struggle. And so… She inadvertently gaslit me into thinking it was, you know, easy.

"You just sort of throw the kid over your shoulder and you get on with it. Her job was very static, and in one place and went to an office and mine wasn't like that at all. It wasn't easy. It just wasn't easy."

Lily shot to fame after releasing her debut single, Smile, which topped the charts and preceded her first album, Alright, Still. She has since released three more albums, the most recent being 2018's No Shame, along with a memoir, My Thoughts Exactly.