Love Tana Ramsay's mother of the bride Victoria Beckham dress? This style dupe is unbeatable

Almost a week has passed since Holly Ramsay walked down the aisle at Bath Abbey to marry her beau, Olympian Adam Peaty. The nuptials, which took place on Saturday 27 December 2025, have fast become one of the most-talked-about of 2025, and many were heavily invested in the wedding, from the venue to, of course, the fashion.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter covered her intricate lace gown with a silk, almost Snow-White-esque cape on the day, with her frock safely hidden. The 29-year-old later revealed to British Vogue that the breathtaking number was by Elie Saab and was actually inspired by the Princess of Wales's iconic Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress from the royal wedding in 2011.

© BACKGRID Holly Ramsay looked beautiful in her Elie Saab dress

The mother of the bride's dress

Tana Ramsay was, of course, the exceptionally proud mother-of-the-bride and was pictured alongside the bridesmaids entering the abbey. Despite the chilly conditions on the day, the mother-of-six looked luminous in her emerald green gown, which was designed by her dear friend Victoria Beckham, who was also at the wedding alongside husband David and three of their four children - Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

© PA Images via Getty Images Tana Ramsay wore a dress by Victoria Beckham

The show-stopping gown was exquisitely crafted with an asymmetric hem. It boasted a fitted waist and had tactile twisted detail at the shoulder straps, as well as an elegant drape at the front of the skirt. The whimsical cut provided a fluid yet directional silhouette. As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over 15 years, I was really taken with the modern finish. I also loved the fact that the metallic fabric was loose yet still structured; this would have been a comfortable fit for Tana and beautiful enough, without taking any attention away from her daughter, the bride. This dress is a bespoke creation designed for her by her special friend VB, but a similar style is available on Victoria's website for just under £1,000.

© PA Images via Getty Images Tana's dress was designed in a glorious emerald green

I am privy to lots of new collections and brand drops as part of my role as a fashion journalist, and spotted this spectacular lookalike style from luxury high street store Reiss. The 'Kenzie' dress, which is part of the brand's current collection, is also made from satin and has the all-important asymmetric shape. It even comes in a similar green tone. The dress has a real high-end, luxury feel and costs £158, which is considerably cheaper than Victoria Beckham's version.

The 'Kenzie' gown by Reiss looks very like Tana's VB dress

How to style a satin dress like Tana's

Tana's dress has a quiet luxury connotation associated with it, particularly as it's made in a distinct jewel tone of bottle green. The intentionally minimalist cut is perfect for allowing the bride to shine, which is an important part of dressing for a wedding if you're a mother of the bride.

© Shutterstock Harper knows best - satin dresses are designed to be worn with minimal accessories

The frock skims the body without being tight, and the subtle sheen of the fabric does the talking; there doesn't need to be any flesh on show. Simple, delicate jewellery is key; anything too bold and opulent may look garish and overdone. The same with shoes; try to pair a dress like this with a comfortable heel, as the mother-of-the-bride is often busy with photographs and making sure guests are well-looked-after.

The bridesmaids

Holly's bridesmaids were also wearing dresses by Victoria's eponymous brand. The doting maids, led by Holly's sisters Megan and Tilly, and the groom Adam's sister, Bethany Peaty, were sporting sumptuous satin creations known as the 'Caped Gathered Crêpe Satin Gown', and the punchy, ruby red colourway made a bold statement.

© PA Images via Getty Images Tilly Ramsay lead the way as bridesmaid at her sister Holly's wedding

Victoria's satin ensembles have fast become a trademark design in her collections, season after season, and are instantly identified due to their delicate ruching at the waist, fluid textures, timeless finishes, and angel sleeves.