Victoria Beckham's 'undercover' role in Holly Ramsay's wedding revealed

The Beckhams are very dear friends of the Ramsay family, so it comes as no surprise that they pulled out all the stops as they attended the wedding of Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Holly, who married Olympic athlete Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey on Saturday 27 December.

The star-studded nuptials featured a glamorous display of celebrities, but Victoria, David and three of their four children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, were the perfect attendants, all looking stylish and in great spirits as they arrived.

© BACKGRID The Beckham family arrives for the Olympian Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey in Bath

© BACKGRID Victoria looked stylish in a dress from her own fashion label Victoria's outfit was quite possibly the most perfect example of a wedding guest dress; largely because she adhered to the unspoken style etiquette of wearing a colour that isn't white, cream or ivory (this should only be reserved for the bride). Also, it's worth noting that her jewel-toned plunging teal gown was the opposite colourway of the bridesmaids, led by Holly's sisters Megan and Tilly, and the groom Adam's sister, Bethany Peaty, who were dressed in red. It's also considered good manners not to wear colours that the wedding party are embracing, so VB also scored full marks with that regality, too.

Holly Ramsay's bridesmaids

© PA Images via Getty Images Holly's bridesmaids were wearing Victoria Beckham dresses Speaking of the bridesmaid dresses, as a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I immediately recognised that the wedding party were wearing dresses by Victoria's eponymous brand. The doting maids were sporting sumptuous satin creations known as the 'Caped gathered crêpe satin gown', and the punchy, ruby red colourway made a bold statement.



© Getty Images The ruby red dresses had angel sleeves Victoria's satin ensembles have fast become a trademark design in her collections, season after season, and are instantly identified due to their delicate ruching at the waist, fluid textures, timeless finishes, and angel sleeves.



The bridesmaid dresses were known as the 'Caped gathered crêpe satin gown' by Victoria Beckham These dresses featured an almost cape-like detail at the sleeves, which is so flattering on all body shapes. They also showcased an alluring open back, and the gathered detail gave the bridesmaids a gentle hourglass silhouette. This must have been a heartfelt role for Victoria, creating these special dresses which were at the centre of the bridal party. At the time this feature went to press, Victoria hadn't announced that she had designed the dresses, almost taking a backseat, undercover stance on the topic, not wanting to take any attention away from the glowing bride.

Wedding guests wearing Victoria Beckham

© Getty Mel B's daughter wore a Victoria Beckham dress to her wedding It seems that when it comes to weddings, the go-to label of many is Victoria Beckham's namesake brand. Although Victoria wasn't able to attend her former Spice Girl bandmate Mel B's wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral in July, her presence was all-encompassing because Mel's eldest daughter, Phoenix Chi, wore a gorgeous blue silk dress, which was designed by the fashion mogul and gifted to her for the occasion.

© Alamy Stock Photo Phoenix Chi looked beautiful in her Victoria Beckham dress In an exclusive interview with HELLO! ahead of the big day, Mel, who was affectionately also known as Scary Spice in her Spice Girl days, revealed that she was seeking the help of her fellow bandmate to create a dress. "Well, Victoria [Beckham] did say she'd be happy to make me a dress," she revealed. "But I don't want just one; I want to have many different dresses for that day or a week of celebrations. I've been married twice before, so third time lucky."