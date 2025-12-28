Victoria Beckham's 'undercover' role in Holly Ramsay's wedding revealed

The wedding of Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty took place on 27 December

Holly Ramsay and Victoria Beckham© @hollyramsay

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Beckhams are very dear friends of the Ramsay family, so it comes as no surprise that they pulled out all the stops as they attended the wedding of Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Holly, who married Olympic athlete Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey on Saturday 27 December. 

The star-studded nuptials featured a glamorous display of celebrities, but Victoria, David and three of their four children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, were the perfect attendants, all looking stylish and in great spirits as they arrived. 

Harper Beckham arrives for the Olympian Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey in Bath© BACKGRID
The Beckham family arrives for the Olympian Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey in Bath
Victoria Beckham arrives for the Olympian Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey in Bath© BACKGRID

Victoria looked stylish in a dress from her own fashion label

Victoria's outfit was quite possibly the most perfect example of a wedding guest dress; largely because she adhered to the unspoken style etiquette of wearing a colour that isn't white, cream or ivory (this should only be reserved for the bride). Also, it's worth noting that her jewel-toned plunging teal gown was the opposite colourway of the bridesmaids, led by Holly's sisters Megan and Tilly, and the groom Adam's sister, Bethany Peaty, who were dressed in red. It's also considered good manners not to wear colours that the wedding party are embracing, so VB also scored full marks with that regality, too.  

Holly Ramsay's bridesmaids

Guests arrive for the wedding of Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey. Picture date: Saturday December 27, 2025. (Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

Holly's bridesmaids were wearing Victoria Beckham dresses

Speaking of the bridesmaid dresses, as a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I immediately recognised that the wedding party were wearing dresses by Victoria's eponymous brand. The doting maids were sporting sumptuous satin creations known as the 'Caped gathered crêpe satin gown', and the punchy, ruby red colourway made a bold statement.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The bridesmaids arrive for Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's wedding
Tilly Ramsay departs the wedding of Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay © Getty Images

The ruby red dresses had angel sleeves

Victoria's satin ensembles have fast become a trademark design in her collections, season after season, and are instantly identified due to their delicate ruching at the waist, fluid textures, timeless finishes, and angel sleeves.

The bridesmaid dresses were known as the 'Caped gathered crêpe satin gown' by Victoria Beckham

The bridesmaid dresses were known as the 'Caped gathered crêpe satin gown' by Victoria Beckham

These dresses featured an almost cape-like detail at the sleeves, which is so flattering on all body shapes. They also showcased an alluring open back, and the gathered detail gave the bridesmaids a gentle hourglass silhouette.

This must have been a heartfelt role for Victoria, creating these special dresses which were at the centre of the bridal party. At the time this feature went to press, Victoria hadn't announced that she had designed the dresses, almost taking a backseat, undercover stance on the topic, not wanting to take any attention away from the glowing bride.

Wedding guests wearing Victoria Beckham

Phoenix Gulzar in blue dress and Madison in pink dress and fascinator© Getty

Mel B's daughter wore a Victoria Beckham dress to her wedding

It seems that when it comes to weddings, the go-to label of many is Victoria Beckham's namesake brand. Although Victoria wasn't able to attend her former Spice Girl bandmate Mel B's wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral in July, her presence was all-encompassing because Mel's eldest daughter, Phoenix Chi, wore a gorgeous blue silk dress, which was designed by the fashion mogul and gifted to her for the occasion. 

Phoenix Chi Gulzar at the Wedding of Mel B and Rory McPhee, St Pauls Cathedral. © Alamy Stock Photo

Phoenix Chi looked beautiful in her Victoria Beckham dress

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! ahead of the big day, Mel, who was affectionately also known as Scary Spice in her Spice Girl days, revealed that she was seeking the help of her fellow bandmate to create a dress. "Well, Victoria [Beckham] did say she'd be happy to make me a dress," she revealed. "But I don't want just one; I want to have many different dresses for that day or a week of celebrations. I've been married twice before, so third time lucky." 

Melanie Brown in pearl bridal gown and her husband hairdresser Rory McPhee© PA Images via Getty Images

Mel's wedding dress was designed by Josephine Scott

Mel's eventual ceremony dress was crafted by British designer Josephine Scott, but to have her daughter wear a dress by her fashion designer friend was a memorable gesture.  

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More