Victoria Beckham's 'undercover' role in Holly Ramsay's wedding revealed

Victoria looked stylish in a dress from her own fashion label
Victoria's outfit was quite possibly the most perfect example of a wedding guest dress; largely because she adhered to the unspoken style etiquette of wearing a colour that isn't white, cream or ivory (this should only be reserved for the bride). Also, it's worth noting that her jewel-toned plunging teal gown was the opposite colourway of the bridesmaids, led by Holly's sisters Megan and Tilly, and the groom Adam's sister, Bethany Peaty, who were dressed in red. It's also considered good manners not to wear colours that the wedding party are embracing, so VB also scored full marks with that regality, too.
Holly Ramsay's bridesmaids
Holly's bridesmaids were wearing Victoria Beckham dresses
Victoria's satin ensembles have fast become a trademark design in her collections, season after season, and are instantly identified due to their delicate ruching at the waist, fluid textures, timeless finishes, and angel sleeves.
The bridesmaid dresses were known as the 'Caped gathered crêpe satin gown' by Victoria Beckham
These dresses featured an almost cape-like detail at the sleeves, which is so flattering on all body shapes. They also showcased an alluring open back, and the gathered detail gave the bridesmaids a gentle hourglass silhouette.
This must have been a heartfelt role for Victoria, creating these special dresses which were at the centre of the bridal party. At the time this feature went to press, Victoria hadn't announced that she had designed the dresses, almost taking a backseat, undercover stance on the topic, not wanting to take any attention away from the glowing bride.
Wedding guests wearing Victoria Beckham
Mel B's daughter wore a Victoria Beckham dress to her wedding
Phoenix Chi looked beautiful in her Victoria Beckham dress
In an exclusive interview with HELLO! ahead of the big day, Mel, who was affectionately also known as Scary Spice in her Spice Girl days, revealed that she was seeking the help of her fellow bandmate to create a dress. "Well, Victoria [Beckham] did say she'd be happy to make me a dress," she revealed. "But I don't want just one; I want to have many different dresses for that day or a week of celebrations. I've been married twice before, so third time lucky."
Mel's wedding dress was designed by Josephine Scott
Mel's eventual ceremony dress was crafted by British designer Josephine Scott, but to have her daughter wear a dress by her fashion designer friend was a memorable gesture.