Bella Hadid makes a striking statement in naked dress during Aspen getaway

Bella Hadid once again proved that her sartorial agenda rarely aligns with the weather. Ditching fluffy coats, après-ski sets, and cozy knits, the supermodel made it clear: the naked dress trend is here to stay in 2026.

The Ôrəbella stepped out for dinner with friends at Casa Tua in Aspen this week. Bella donned a sheer, lingerie-inspired black, knee-length dress from George Chakra’s Fall 2004 collection. The design featured a mesh choker and floral appliqué detailing across the bust and bodice, layered over high-waisted black underwear.

For warmth, the supermodel draped a vintage brown coat, finished with plush furry cuffs and a coordinating lining, over the little black dress. Bella completed the look with a black shoulder bag, patent leather knee-high Pucci boots, and oval sunglasses.

© BACKGRID Bella Hadid wore a naked dress in Aspen

Bella's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup was left natural and radiant courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

The scene-stealing look is part of the larger underwear-as-outerwear trend that continues to blur the line between lingerie and evening wear. During Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2025 runway, bras were layered beneath ribbed knits or seen peeking out from under ruffled silk dresses. Simone Rocha styled fuzzy fur bras with leather jackets and billowing skirts, while Sarah Burton at Givenchy layered delicate bras beneath sheer mesh dresses.

Meanwhile, romantic slip dresses were championed during the spring/summer 2024 shows, with the likes of Coperni, Gucci and Versace all embracing iterations of the whimsical négligée. With delicate mesh, sumptuous silk, intricate lace, and flirtatious hems, the look is defined by classic evening wear with a daring twist.

© BACKGRID Bella layered the dress with a vintage coat

Bella's daring ensemble arrives after a year where the naked dress reigned supreme. Standout moments included Margot Robbie's jeweled custom Armani Privé look, Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore’s lace creations by Gucci, and Lily Allen’s striking Coleen Allen 'revenge dress'.

© Getty Images Bella Hadid in sheer Saint Laurent dress

At its core, the trend is defined by its barely-there materials, sheer mesh, metallic knits, chainmail, lace, and airy organza all play a part in its ethereal appeal.

As a fashion writer, I've been analyzing Bella's history with naked dressing and this isn't the first time she has embraced whisper-thin materials and sultry attire. For the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, she donned a see-through beige dress from Saint Laurent. And that's not all. It seems that Bella has had naked dressing on her fashion forecast since 2017. She famously wore a black bejewelled Alexander Wang catsuit to the Met Gala that year.

However, Bella has also been embracing a '60s-inspire look during her Aspen vacation. The supermodel donned a shiny black headband, which brushed her hair back off her forehead and into a bouffant bump. The accessory was paired with a collarless leather jacket and white jeans. Elsewhere on the trip, she opted for more casual ensembles, pairing Ugg boots with a shearling Valentino coat and a quilted Chanel bag, styling blue denim jeans tucked into black boots, and layering a sheer lace duster over a graphic T-shirt and flared pants.