Michelle Keegan's daughter Palma is the cosiest little baby in adorable winter jacket

Michelle Keegan appeared to take a festive trip on Monday afternoon, with her adorable, nine-month-old daughter Palma in tow. The actress, whose new show, The Blame, is reportedly due for release next year, shared a Yuletide snap of her baby girl, and in it, little Palma can be seen pointing sweetly to some vibrant Christmas shrubbery.

Although Palma's face was concealed, her jacket was visible, and it looked to be of the 'Borg' variety, with a cutesy pink trim around the hood. Designed in a striking winter white tone, it's the perfect festive outerwear staple.

© @michkeegan Palma sweetly pointed at the Christmas shubbery, wearing a Borg jacket

What is a 'Borg' jacket?

In case you were unsure, I would describe a Borg jacket as one that is made from or lined with 'Borg' fabric, which is super thick and designed to look like sheepskin or shearling, which makes it a widely considered warm coat. In the USA, people refer to it as a 'Sherpa' jacket. It became prolific on the fashion scene in the 1950s and has become a winter classic.

The Borg jacket - a winter essential

As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I think Borg jackets are so chic when the weather gets chilly. They are both practical but also fashion-forward, and have become seriously popular over the years. The reason I think they are a staple is that they have a textured, 'teddy bear' texture, which can look retro and 'cuddly,' which is why people love to see children wearing them.

Borg jackets are a great, layering item

How to style a Borg jacket

As a mother of two young children, I have dressed them both in a variety of Borg jackets over the years. Style-wise, I use them to elevate casual outfits such as jeans, trainers and simple T-shirts. Borg jackets tend to be oversized in cut, so ideal for layering, and the boxy shape they often have gives the wearer a modern edge. I personally like them as they are so warm and cosy for days when it's frosty but not freezing. They are a great in-between jacket. High street stores like M&S, Primark and Next have great selections at reasonable prices.

Palma's Christmas wardrobe

This will be little Palma's first Christmas, and Michelle, who married husband Mark in 2015, has pulled out all the stops so far to ensure she embraces the festive magic.

Last week, the family of three had a stayover at the luxurious London hotel, The Corinthia. Sharing a plethora of snaps of her festive break, the 38-year-old penned: "A little bit of Christmas magic this weekend." Mark, Michelle and Palma dined at the hotel’s restaurant Mezzogiorno by Francesco Mazzei and took a trip past the Ritz.

Palma wore the cutest, handmade jumper

In one snap, Palma was seen wearing a sweet, bright red cardigan emblazoned with 'Palma believes' in swirly white calligraphy, along with a pair of white tights, in an ensemble that nodded to Santa Claus. Other photos showed her famous mum enjoying a glass of wine in a sleeveless knit and glasses, as well as posing in a silky co-ord beside the sumptuous surroundings.

© @michkeegan The family of three enjoyed a wonderful overnight stay at the Corinthia, London

The Brassic and Fool Me Once actress’ post has been 'liked' more than 100,000 times, with Jess Wright and Natalya Wright - the sisters of her former TOWIE star husband Mark - leaving a string of heart emojis. However, many comments left were in relation to mini fashionista Palma's outfit, with one fan writing: "Palma's cardigan is the cutest."