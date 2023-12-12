Gwen Stefani wows in thigh-high boots and must-see mini dress

Gwen Stefani turned heads in the most unique mini dress and thigh-high boots for her latest appearance on The Voice.

The singer looked incredible in the lilac mini dress with a black bodice and frilled detailing, which Gwen, 54, perfectly paired with matching boots.

© Getty Gwen looked stunning in the lilac outfit

Looking as glamorous as ever, the Sweet Escape singer wore her hair in three slicked-back buns, with a bold makeup look consisting of a lilac eyeshadow, fluttering false lashes, and a glossy nude lip.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share behind-the-scenes videos from The Voice, Gwen posed alongside her co-stars Niall Horan and John Legend.

Showing off the lilac ensemble alongside another showstopping look consisting of a pair of cargo pants and a gold cropped puffer jacket, Gwen shared an Instagram reel to mark The Voice's semi-final episode.

The singing coach captioned the post: "We are in fact, ready for it."

Fans rushed to the comments to have their say on the post, with one Instagram user writing: "Gwen you're iconic and timeless!" Another added: "So beautiful."

"I love how bold you are with your style," a third follower wrote. While a fourth penned: "Gwen is my fashion vibe right now, love her choices! Amazing."

The No Doubt hitmaker has been showing off her incredible style during every episode, and Gwen sent fans wild last month with her layered mini dress.

Gwen Stefani wows in pastel mini dress and fishnets

The fitted dress featured dramatic detailing across the shoulders, combining satin and lace fabrics to create the wrapped layering across the bodice.

Perfectly accessorized, Gwen rounded off the look with a pair of black fishnet tights, with patent heels, wearing her hair in a sleek straight style to complement the feminine style.