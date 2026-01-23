Victoria Beckham's reflection on Brooklyn's wedding: 'It wasn't about me'

The former Spice Girl famously wore a slinky design by her eponymous label to her eldest son Brooklyn's wedding in 2022

Victoria Beckham wearing a white dress© @kenpaves
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's been an explosive week for the Beckham family, after David and Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, officially broke the internet with his statement in which he addressed the rift between them and his wife of three years, Nicola Peltz.

The entrepreneur claimed there will be zero attempts at a reconciliation with his fashion designer mother and former footballing legend father going forward. The 26-year-old left no stone unturned in the Instagram statement and even mentioned the fact that VB somewhat hijacked his first dance at the Miami-based nuptials (more on that later.)

Brooklyn's wedding

The Beckham offspring and actress Nicola had the wedding of the year at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2022.

View post on Instagram
 

One of the most memorable moments for fashion fans like myself was when the mother-of-the-groom, Victoria, stepped out wearing a truly breathtaking, metallic silk slip dress, which the designer herself dreamed up for the occasion.

Victoria Beckham was pictured with her parents at Brooklyn's wedding in 2022© Insstagram
Victoria Beckham was pictured with her parents at Brooklyn's wedding in 2022

The ensemble in question was crafted from sumptuous satin and boasted a shimmery, slightly fluid texture when it caught the light. It edged towards the slip style that VB's fashion house is known for and was trimmed with stunning lace detail. Some may say it was a risky choice as it had a backless cut, but it was arguably subtle and complemented the star's petite frame. It generated huge applause online from fashion critics, with many citing it as one of the mother-of-four's best-ever looks.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off stunning metallic dress designed for son Brooklyn's wedding

Speaking about the inspiration behind the design, Victoria, who was fondly known as 'Posh Spice' in the '90s, remarked that it was "inspired by the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night." She also revealed that it was "developed using the finest metallic yarn" from her favourite mill in Italy.

Lace Detail Floor-Length Cami Dress in Ivory, £1,290, Victoria Beckham
The dress is still available to buy, but in white

A big seller for the brand, VB later released several metallic versions of the dress, stating that they echoed "the glamour of '40s Hollywood, but with the boldness of the '70s club scene." You can still purchase a bridal style version of the dress in ivory on her website.

Mother of the groom style

Opening up about her wedding getup to Grazia, the fashion designer said: "It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear. The day wasn't about me; it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself."

Speaking of the wedding, Brooklyn raised eyebrows this week when he said Victoria "hijacked" his first dance with his wife on the day and instead "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone". DJ Fat Tony has since shed light on the moment in an Instagram post.

Despite these claims, coverage of the wedding in British Vogue told a different story, as they stated the moment shared between Brooklyn and Victoria happened much later in the night.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More