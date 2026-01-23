Victoria Beckham's reflection on Brooklyn's wedding: 'It wasn't about me'

The entrepreneur claimed there will be zero attempts at a reconciliation with his fashion designer mother and former footballing legend father going forward. The 26-year-old left no stone unturned in the Instagram statement and even mentioned the fact that VB somewhat hijacked his first dance at the Miami-based nuptials (more on that later.)
One of the most memorable moments for fashion fans like myself was when the mother-of-the-groom, Victoria, stepped out wearing a truly breathtaking, metallic silk slip dress, which the designer herself dreamed up for the occasion.
The ensemble in question was crafted from sumptuous satin and boasted a shimmery, slightly fluid texture when it caught the light. It edged towards the slip style that VB's fashion house is known for and was trimmed with stunning lace detail. Some may say it was a risky choice as it had a backless cut, but it was arguably subtle and complemented the star's petite frame. It generated huge applause online from fashion critics, with many citing it as one of the mother-of-four's best-ever looks.
Speaking about the inspiration behind the design, Victoria, who was fondly known as 'Posh Spice' in the '90s, remarked that it was "inspired by the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night." She also revealed that it was "developed using the finest metallic yarn" from her favourite mill in Italy.
A big seller for the brand, VB later released several metallic versions of the dress, stating that they echoed "the glamour of '40s Hollywood, but with the boldness of the '70s club scene." You can still purchase a bridal style version of the dress in ivory on her website.
Mother of the groom style
Opening up about her wedding getup to Grazia, the fashion designer said: "It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear. The day wasn't about me; it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself."
I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.
I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.
For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.
My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since. During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.
The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was 'not blood and 'not family.' Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer. My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.
My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.
Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.
My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations. We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'. But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.
The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.
My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.
Speaking of the wedding, Brooklyn raised eyebrows this week when he said Victoria "hijacked" his first dance with his wife on the day and instead "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone". DJ Fat Tony has since shed light on the moment in an Instagram post.
Despite these claims, coverage of the wedding in British Vogue told a different story, as they stated the moment shared between Brooklyn and Victoria happened much later in the night.