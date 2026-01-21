Inside Nicola Peltz's tactical mirroring of mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham has been in the news ever since she married into one of the UK's most famous families, the Beckhams, back in 2022. The daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and his second wife, Claudia Heffner, has always had a strong interest in fashion, trying her hand at modelling and wearing designer dresses for various appearances on the red carpet.

Despite the ongoing family rift that came to a fever pitch with Brooklyn's public declaration on Instagram this week, Nicola and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, seemed to get along wonderfully, and of course, had one big common ground - fashion. Let's not forget that the former Spice Girl is one of the world's most prolific fashion figures, and her eponymous brand has been embraced by Nicola many times; she has often stepped out wearing lots of her intricately designed garments over the years, even twinning with VB on various occasions.

© AFP via Getty Images Nicola has often worn Victoria Beckham designs

Purple floral frock

Nicola gave VB a 'shout-out' whilst wearing her purple dress In 2020, whilst enjoying a holiday in Italy with the Beckhams, Nicola wore a glorious purple number that was adorned with the brand's coveted bohemian wallpaper floral print from the Pre-Fall 2020 collection.





Sharing a picture on Instagram, Nicola penned: "Thanks for letting me wear your clothes every day! I love you!" Mother-of-four Victoria also wore the same dress a few months later, and little Harper had her own custom version, too.



Yellow ruffle dress

Nicole wore a yellow Victoria Beckham dress to announce her engagement to Brooklyn Also in 2020, Brooklyn announced his engagement to the world on Instagram, and for the big reveal, Nicola chose to don a sunshine yellow dress by Victoria's luxury brand, leading to speculation that her wedding gown would be designed by her, too.

White corset

© FilmMagic Nicola wore a white VB outfit in 2024 at the premiere of Lola In February 2024, at the premiere of her directorial debut, Lola, Nicola pledged allegiance to her mother-in-law by donning a sleek white corset and low-slung trousers from Victoria Beckham.



© @victoriabeckham Victoria wore the same co-ord a year later A year later, whilst on a dinner date with David and family friends, Victoria wore the same ensemble. Adding an extra element of sophistication to the 'fit, VB scooped her brunette locks up into a messy bun, leaving out a few face-framing tendrils.

Birthday dress

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Victoria wore a mint green dress at her 50th birthday party In 2024, Victoria hosted the most fabulous party to celebrate her 50th birthday, and the fashion mogul opted to wear an item from her own collection, in the form of a beautiful mint green dress. The material was delicately transparent, and it featured expert ruffle detailing at the hip.



© Victoria Beckham Instagram Nicola wore the dress first! The dress was actually debuted by Nicola two months earlier for Paris Fashion Week. Victoria shared an image backstage of herself with her son's wife on Instagram with the caption: "Pre-show prep and fittings in Paris!! [French flag emoji] Kisses @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham xx."



Vintage leather jacket

Nicola borrowed Victoria's vintage jacket in Paris In 2024, Nicola and Brooklyn were in Paris for Victoria's show, and Nicola wowed fans with her vintage leather jacket, which had an eye-catching flash of blue running through it.

