Inside Nicola Peltz's tactical mirroring of mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz is a 'chip off the old block' when it comes to forays into fashion…

A photo of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham with Victoria and Cruz Beckham© Getty Images
Nicola Peltz Beckham has been in the news ever since she married into one of the UK's most famous families, the Beckhams, back in 2022. The daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and his second wife, Claudia Heffner, has always had a strong interest in fashion, trying her hand at modelling and wearing designer dresses for various appearances on the red carpet.

Despite the ongoing family rift that came to a fever pitch with Brooklyn's public declaration on Instagram this week, Nicola and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, seemed to get along wonderfully, and of course, had one big common ground - fashion. Let's not forget that the former Spice Girl is one of the world's most prolific fashion figures, and her eponymous brand has been embraced by Nicola many times; she has often stepped out wearing lots of her intricately designed garments over the years, even twinning with VB on various occasions.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz smiling© AFP via Getty Images
Nicola has often worn Victoria Beckham designs

Purple floral frock

Nicola gave VB a shout out whilst wearing her purple dress

Nicola gave VB a 'shout-out' whilst wearing her purple dress

In 2020, whilst enjoying a holiday in Italy with the Beckhams, Nicola wore a glorious purple number that was adorned with the brand's coveted bohemian wallpaper floral print from the Pre-Fall 2020 collection.


Victorria also wore the same style a few months later

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Nicola penned: "Thanks for letting me wear your clothes every day! I love you!" Mother-of-four Victoria also wore the same dress a few months later, and little Harper had her own custom version, too.

 Yellow ruffle dress

victoria brooklyn beckham engagement ring

Nicole wore a yellow Victoria Beckham dress to announce her engagement to Brooklyn

Also in 2020, Brooklyn announced his engagement to the world on Instagram, and for the big reveal, Nicola chose to don a sunshine yellow dress by Victoria's luxury brand, leading to speculation that her wedding gown would be designed by her, too.

White corset

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Premiere of "Lola" at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic

Nicola wore a white VB outfit in 2024 at the premiere of Lola

In February 2024, at the premiere of her directorial debut, Lola, Nicola pledged allegiance to her mother-in-law by donning a sleek white corset and low-slung trousers from Victoria Beckham.

Victoria Beckham poses in a white corset and trouser set alongside David and friends© @victoriabeckham

Victoria wore the same co-ord a year later

A year later, whilst on a dinner date with David and family friends, Victoria wore the same ensemble. Adding an extra element of sophistication to the 'fit, VB scooped her brunette locks up into a messy bun, leaving out a few face-framing tendrils.

Birthday dress

The Beckham family pose in black tie attire at Victoria's 50th birthday party© Victoria Beckham Instagram

Victoria wore a mint green dress at her 50th birthday party

In 2024, Victoria hosted the most fabulous party to celebrate her 50th birthday, and the fashion mogul opted to wear an item from her own collection, in the form of a beautiful mint green dress. The material was delicately transparent, and it featured expert ruffle detailing at the hip.

Nicola Peltz Beckham wearing her mother-in-law Victoria's birthday dress in February© Victoria Beckham Instagram

Nicola wore the dress first!

The dress was actually debuted by Nicola two months earlier for Paris Fashion Week. Victoria shared an image backstage of herself with her son's wife on Instagram with the caption: "Pre-show prep and fittings in Paris!! [French flag emoji] Kisses @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham xx."

Vintage leather jacket

Nicola borrowed Victoria's vintage jacket in Paris

Nicola borrowed Victoria's vintage jacket in Paris

In 2024, Nicola and Brooklyn were in Paris for Victoria's show, and Nicola wowed fans with her vintage leather jacket, which had an eye-catching flash of blue running through it.

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) celebrates as Manchester United are crowned FA Carling Premier League Champions after the match against Derby played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Derby won the game 1-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Alex Livesey /Allsport© Getty Images

Victoria wore the jacket in 2001

Designed by Dolce & Gabbana, Victoria first wore it back in 2001 to watch Manchester United play at Old Trafford in the Premier League Championship final.

