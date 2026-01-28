Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's teenage daughter marks major 'first' with striking appearance

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter, Sunday Rose, is continuing her reign as Jonathan Anderson's muse at Dior. The 17-year-old celebrated a major first this week as she made her Paris Haute Couture debut for the French maison. On January 26, Sunday walked in Christian Dior's spring 2026 couture show.

Sunday graced the catwalk in a black, croc-effect leather trench coat, adorned with a large lilac cyclamen appliqué on one side of the lapel. The floral motif continued onto the footwear, with Sunday walking in a pair of open-toe pumps featuring rosy pink petal embellishments at the front, finished with a black ankle strap. The teenager's brunette locks were slicked back and left down while her makeup was left natural and radiant.

Following the show, Sunday took to Instagram to thank Dior for her appearance in the show. "First couture in this coat by @jonathan.anderson. Insane thank you so much @dior," she penned.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Sunday walks the runway during the Christian Dior Haute Couture spring 2026 show

The show opened with a trio of dresses in black, white, and orange, each featuring a voluminous tulle hemline that cascaded into a bow accent at the base. The collection also featured a slew of knit-inspired looks paired with silk evening skirts and sheer ribbed tank tops.

While this was Sunday's first Haute Couture show, it wasn't her first Dior rodeo. During Paris Fashion Week back in October, Nicole's daughter appeared on Dior's spring/summer 2026 runway. The teenager modelled a gray cotton blouse with pleats reminiscent of a black tie shirt, paired with billowing black trousers also featuring special pleats, plus black and white loafer, for Johnathan Anderson's highly-anticipated debut at the fashion house.

© Launchmetrics Sunday Rose Kidman modeling for Jonathan Anderson's Dior debut, October 1, 2025

Sunday made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024 when she walked in Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 show. Wearing a white babydoll dress and peep-toe heels, she opened the show. "I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!" she said. "The best part about Miu Miu is Mrs. Prada. She’s been so supportive of me from the very beginning, and I couldn’t be more grateful to her for giving me my first opportunity to experience modelling," added Sunday.

© Getty Images Sunday looked stylish in a leather and denin look during PFW

The teen previously explained to Nylon how her parents, Nicole and Keith, have closely monitored the trajectory of her career. "There are two big rules," she said. "The first was that I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16. And the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset."