Nicole Kidman's daughter puts on carefree display in stylish new photo

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter, Sunday Rose, is staying clear of her parents' divorce drama, instead keeping her focus firmly on her flourishing modelling career. The 17-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share a black-and-white photo of herself posing alongside her friend, Matilde. Sunday exuded effortless chic in an oversized knitted jumper, paired with flared black trousers and patent leather loafers. She accessorized with a sleek leather handbag slung over her shoulder and concealed her eyes behind a pair of stylish sunglasses. Sunday's friend looked equally cool in a tartan mini skirt teamed with a long-sleeve mesh top.

Sunday's post comes after she graced Dior's spring/summer 2025 runway on October 1. The teenager modelled a gray cotton blouse with pleats reminiscent of a black tie shirt, paired with billowing black trousers also featuring special pleats, plus black and white loafer, for Johnathan Anderson's highly-anticipated debut at the fashion house.

© Instagram Sunday looked stylish in the black-and-white photo

In September, it was revealed that the couple had split after 19 years of marriage due to "irreconcilable differences". Despite the separation, Nicole and Keith – who tied the knot in June 2006 – are expected to continue co-parenting their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. The court documents, which the actress signed on September 6, detail how they plan to co-parent their children. While Nicole will be the "primary residential parent" to the girls and care for them 306 days out of the year, Keith will have custody for just 59 days.

Keith will look after his daughters from 10am on Saturdays to 6pm on Sundays every other weekend. Major holidays will be split between the pair, with Nicole having her daughters on Mother's Day and Easter, and Keith having them on Father's Day and Thanksgiving. Neither Nicole nor Keith will be required to pay child support, with the document stating that the singer has "already prepaid all child support obligations". "The mother and father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced," it read.

© Launchmetrics Sunday Rose Kidman modeling for Jonathan Anderson's Dior debut, October 1, 2025

Sunday made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024 when she walked in Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 show. "I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!" she said. "The best part about Miu Miu is Mrs. Prada. She’s been so supportive of me from the very beginning, and I couldn’t be more grateful to her for giving me my first opportunity to experience modeling," added Sunday.