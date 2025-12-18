Nicole Kidman's daughter set for supermodel stardom following new high-fashion pictures

Nicole Kidman's daughter, Sunday Rose, is steadily becoming Jonahthan Anderson's muse over at Dior. The 17-year-old took to Instagram on December 17 to unveil the new campaign photographs which capture her modelling the French maison's fall collection.

The first snap showed Sunday posing on a cobbled street, dressed in a black, sequin-embellished gown. The design featured a high turtleneck and draped sleeves with bold cutouts at the shoulders. She completed the look with grey pointed-toe heels and a large black leather Dior bag, accented with a silver chain hardware detail.

Another image offered a close-up of the teenager’s ear, adorned with a gold-toned statement earring featuring a floral design. Sunday was also seen in a white gown with long sleeves and an asymmetric hem, looking effortlessly elegant.

The final look was a sleek ensemble consisting of a black wool trench coat, cinched at the waist with a belt, paired with tailored beige trousers and brown pointed-toe pumps.

During Paris Fashion Week, Sunday graced Dior's spring/summer 2026 runway on October 1. The teenager modelled a gray cotton blouse with pleats reminiscent of a black tie shirt, paired with billowing black trousers also featuring special pleats, plus black and white loafer, for Johnathan Anderson's highly-anticipated debut at the fashion house.

A few days later, Nicole stepped out alongside her two daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, plus her niece Lucia Hawley, for the Chanel spring/summer 2026 show. Sunday rocked a red sweater vest with wide-leg jeans, while Faith wore a denim jacket over a little black dress. Lucia, the daughter of Nicole's sister Antonia, stunned in a chic mesh black dress layered over a matching bra and tights.

Sunday made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024 when she walked in Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 show. Wearing a white babydoll dress and peep-toe heels, she opened the show. "I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!" she said. "The best part about Miu Miu is Mrs. Prada. She’s been so supportive of me from the very beginning, and I couldn’t be more grateful to her for giving me my first opportunity to experience modeling," added Sunday.

© Launchmetrics Sunday Rose Kidman modeling for Jonathan Anderson's Dior debut, October 1, 2025

Born on 7 July 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday is the oldest of Nicole and Keith Urban's two daughters.

It isn't just the runway that Sunday has been making waves in. Sunday appeared in a new campaign for the Swiss watchmaker Omega’s new Seamaster Aqua Terra 30mm collection. Her mother Nicole has been a global ambassador for the brand since 2005.

© Victor Boyko Sunday Rose walks the runway during the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Titled My Little Secret, the campaign brought together six women from the worlds of fashion, music and cinema. Sunday spoke to us about her personal styling instincts. "In my life, a watch does not just tell the time, but it is an important accessory when creating an outfit," she shared. "For me it’s a piece of jewellery that I love to have on my wrist. It’s not super weighted. It’s light and delicate and I love that about this piece."

She continuedL "The detail of the dial of the Aqua Terra 30mm was what immediately caught my eye. When I first saw it, I was fascinated by the intricate design detail. This watch gives me that little confidence boost when I wear it because of its shape and how it sits on my wrist. I also like how versatile the more detailed styles can be, you can wear it with something casual and you can also wear it with something more occasional."