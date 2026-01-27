Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's teen daughter debuts edgy new look during Paris Fashion Week

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's eldest daughter, Sunday Rose, stole the show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday as she stepped out in an edgy leather outfit.

The 17-year-old looked confident as she made her way to Dior's Haute Couture Spring Summer show in a cropped leather jacket and baggy cargo-style gray jeans, with black boots, black sunglasses and a Christian Dior saddle bag to complete the look.

She wore her red-brown hair slicked back off her forehead, and fit right in with the fashionable crowd in Paris. Sunday is a budding fashion star, having made her runway debut at the age of 16 when she walked for Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week in October 2024.

© Getty Images Sunday looked stylish in a leather and denim outfit

Since then, she has been rising up the modeling ranks thanks to campaigns with Miu Miu, Dior and Omega. Sunday shared her thanks to the Dior team in January after appearing in their latest campaign, alongside models Saar Mansvelt Beck and Laura Kaiser.

"@dior campaign @jonathan.anderson you are so so talented. Thank you for giving me a chance to take part in your work. and thank you to the whole @dior family for so much love," she wrote on Instagram, alongside snaps from the photoshoot.

The teen previously explained to Nylon how her parents, Nicole and Keith, kept her grounded while her career was soaring to new heights. "There are two big rules," she said.

© Getty Images The teen attended a fashion show in Paris

"The first was that I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16. And the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset."

Learn more about Sunday's close bond with her Nicole below...

Keith confirmed this in an interview with People, sharing that they wanted her to focus on school first and foremost. "Hopefully, we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that. Hopefully, she'll benefit by having two parents [who] know about a certain amount of celebrity," he said.

"It's all a challenge. I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period. It's about trying to keep a balance. It's all a process, but I think balance is key. Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key." Sunday appeared to be in good spirits during her Parisian outing, despite her parents announcing their divorce in September 2025 after almost 20 years of marriage.

© Sunday Rose and Nicole Kidman Sunday is a budding fashionista

According to court documents, Nicole retained primary custody of Sunday and her younger sister, Faith, while Keith will see them every other weekend, and on some holidays. The Babygirl actress will be the "primary residential parent" and care for them 306 days of the year, and the country star will get 59 days with them.

© Getty Images The couple split in September after almost 20 years of marriage

The divorce documents went on to detail how Nicole and Keith planned to co-parent as peacefully as possible. "The mother and father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced," they read.

"They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families." The duo also waived spousal support and agreed to evenly split court costs.