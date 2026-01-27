Nicole Kidman puts striking spin on silky black dress during Paris Couture Week

Nicole Kidman has given the classic little black dress a bold sartorial upgrade. The number boasted sumptuous silk, gleaming sequins, and bold feathers – an over-the-top, fabric-clash combo that, surprisingly, came together flawlessly.

The actress attended the Chanel Haute Couture spring/summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on January 27. The black midi dress, courtesy of the French maison, showcased a sleek straight-cut silhouette with a silk top layered over a black sequin skirt. Feathered accents along the neckline, shoulders, and hemline added a dramatic, couture-worthy twist.

Nicole completed her sleek look with dark sunglasses, a small croc-effect leather bag, and black pumps highlighted with stark white detailing. The actress styled her blonde locks into soft waves while her makeup exuded soft glam, courtesy of a rosy cheek and nude-stained lip.

© Getty Images for Chanel Nicole Kidman attended the Chanel Haute Couture Show

The star's attendance at the Chanel show is hardly surprising given her significant role with the maison. Back in October, Nicole shared that she would be returning to Chanel as an ambassador following the debut of Matthieu Blazy as the house's new creative director. "I am thrilled to be joining Chanel as it begins its new chapter with Matthieu at the helm," she said at the time. "As someone who has such an appreciation for Haute Couture, I am so looking forward to witnessing Matthieu’s vision for the oldest Haute Couture House still in operation and having the opportunity to wear what I know will be gorgeous creations."

© Corbis via Getty Images Nicole sat in the front row

She continued: "Chanel has always been ahead of the curve, shining a smart and gracious light on women, and I am sure Matthieu will be no exception, just like Karl [Lagerfeld] did in his time." Matthieu was equally enthusiastic about the partnership with Nicole, saying: "From the unforgettable Baz Luhrmann film to her countless red carpet looks, Nicole has always been part of the history of the House. Having worked with Nicole in the past and now reuniting with her at Chanel is a dream come true and couldn’t make me happier."

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman at the Chanel Womenswear spring/summer 2026 show

Nicole supported Matthieu during his debut spring/summer 2026 show back in September last year. Nicole donned a crisp white button-up shirt embroidered with a subtle red Chanel logo, paired with wide-leg jeans. She completed the look with an oxblood quilted flap bag, adding a rich pop of color to the ensemble. For some photographs, Nicole layered a red leather jacket with striking white lining over her chic ensemble.