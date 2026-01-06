Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose unveils major news with grateful message

Nicole Kidman’s daughter, Sunday Rose, couldn't be more grateful for her association with Dior. The 17-year-old is fronting yet another campaign for the French maison, and her success was marked by a notably humble appreciation for the fashion house.

Sunday took to Instagram to unveil her new campaign with Dior. The photograph captured the rising model posing in a striped blouse with a pair of light-wash denim jeans as she leant on fellow model Saarmans Veltbeck.

The following snap captured Sunday behind-the-scenes on the photoshoot posing with Saarmans and Laura Mksr. Nicole's daughter looked so stylish in a brown tailored look that featured a long-sleeved blouse with a silk cream trim and matching leggings. Sunday donned a pair of black pointed-toe heels adorned with the fashion house's logo emblem in gold hardware.

© Dior Sunday in a new Dior campaign

In the caption, she penned: "@dior campaign @jonathan.anderson you are so so talented. Thank you for giving me a chance to take part in your work. and thank you to the whole @dior family for so much love."

Modelling career

During Paris Fashion Week, Sunday graced Dior's spring/summer 2026 runway on October 1. The teenager modelled a gray cotton blouse with pleats reminiscent of a black tie shirt, paired with billowing black trousers also featuring special pleats, plus black and white loafer, for Johnathan Anderson's highly-anticipated debut at the fashion house.

A few days later, Nicole stepped out alongside her two daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, plus her niece Lucia Hawley, for the Chanel spring/summer 2026 show. Sunday rocked a red sweater vest with wide-leg jeans, while Faith wore a denim jacket over a little black dress. Lucia, the daughter of Nicole's sister Antonia, stunned in a chic mesh black dress layered over a matching bra and tights.

© Instagram Sunday looked so chic

Sunday made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024 when she walked in Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 show. Wearing a white babydoll dress and peep-toe heels, she opened the show. "I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!" she said. "The best part about Miu Miu is Mrs. Prada. She’s been so supportive of me from the very beginning, and I couldn’t be more grateful to her for giving me my first opportunity to experience modelling," added Sunday.

© Launchmetrics Sunday Rose Kidman modeling for Jonathan Anderson's Dior debut, October 1, 2025

Sunday has been carving out her unique fashion style, with her sartorial agenda marked by casual denim, playful tank tops, and high-fashion jewelry. Sunday appeared in a campaign for the Swiss watchmaker Omega’s new Seamaster Aqua Terra 30mm collection. Her mother Nicole has been a global ambassador for the brand since 2005.

Titled My Little Secret, the campaign brought together six women from the worlds of fashion, music and cinema. Sunday spoke to us in an interview about her personal styling instincts. "In my life, a watch does not just tell the time, but it is an important accessory when creating an outfit," she shared. "For me it’s a piece of jewellery that I love to have on my wrist. It’s not super weighted. It’s light and delicate and I love that about this piece."

She continued: "The detail of the dial of the Aqua Terra 30mm was what immediately caught my eye. When I first saw it, I was fascinated by the intricate design detail. This watch gives me that little confidence boost when I wear it because of its shape and how it sits on my wrist. I also like how versatile the more detailed styles can be, you can wear it with something casual and you can also wear it with something more occasional."

Famous parents

Sunday is carving her own identity in the industry and stepping away from the Nepo-baby conversation. Born on 7 July 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday is the oldest of Nicole and Keith Urban's two daughters.

While Sunday's career is reaching new heights on the runway, her personal life has faced the quiet challenge due to her parents' split. Nicole filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years, citing "irreconcilable differences". The pair tied the knot in June 2006 after first meeting in 2005, and welcomed two daughters while together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

© Corbis via Getty Images Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban at the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show

Divorce coach Arabella Paul spoke to us about the tips on handling a separation, and it looks like Nicole and Keith are following the playbook exactly. Arabella stresses that it is important to remain "civil", explaining: "'Love your kids more than you hate your partner' is a phrase I often say. Divorce is not bad for your children; it's the conflicts that cause issues, be it conflicts in divorce or conflicts in the marriage."

Arabella also advises to "talk to yourself positively" during these tough times. The court documents, which the actress signed on September 6, detail how they plan to co-parent their children. While Nicole will be the "primary residential parent" to the girls and care for them 306 days out of the year, Keith will have custody for just 59 days.