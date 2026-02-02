Paris Hilton and Heidi Klum just made the case for the 'underwear dress' at the 2026 Grammys

Move over 'naked dress', the stars at the 2026 Grammys have found a new take on the daring fashion trend

Hailey Bieber and Paris Hilton in black dresses at the Grammys
We've all heard of the 'naked dress', but is the underwear dress the new version for 2026? One glance at stars such as Paris Hilton and Heidi Klum on the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet, and it's clear that the daring fashion trend is a hit with the celebrity style set.

While the naked dress traditionally features sheer fabrics, the Grammys saw a plethora of gowns made to look like underwear itself, regardless of whether they were see-through. Take a look at some of the most memorable examples…

Hailey Bieber in a sheer black dress standing side on© AFP via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

Posing alongside her husband Justin Bieber, Hailey stormed the red carpet in her strapless gown. However, only the skirt was sheer, making the more modest bodice appear as if it were a black bodysuit.

Paris Hilton in a black dress and sunglasses at the 68th GRAMMY Awards© WireImage

Paris Hilton

With top-to-toe beading, Paris Hilton's dress cannot be categorised as a 'naked dress', but the strategically placed embellishments seemingly create the look of lingerie.

Heidi's dress featured buckles along the seam© Getty Images for The Recording A

Heidi Klum

Nothing about supermodel Heidi Klum's dress was sheer, but the sculpted latex-style material and the fact that it was moulded to show every contour – including her belly button – was both daring and more modest than a naked dress.

Bunnie Xo© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Bunnie Xo

They may have begun in sixteenth century Europe, but corsets have been re-popularised as an outer garment from the 1980s onwards. Jelly Roll's wife, Bunny, continued that trend in her red dress, opting for a built-in corset alongside her sheer lace sleeves.

Naked dress history

Naked or sheer dresses first gained popularity back in 1969, thanks to Jane Birkin's black knitted mini dress, but they went on to hit the headlines years later when supermodel Kate Moss wore a see-through silver dress to the Elite Model Agency party in 1993. Speaking of the Liza Bruce frock, she said: "When I went out, I didn't think it was that see-through. But, obviously, it was."

Most recently, it became popular following Margot Robbie's 2025 outing to promote her new movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in an Armani gown.

According to Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Editor 

HELLO! Fashion: "Autumn/winter 2025 proved to be a turning point for the trend, with Saint Laurent, Valentino, Blumarine and Chloé abiding by the philosophy that less is more when conjuring up their latest collections."

