Paris Hilton and Heidi Klum just made the case for the 'underwear dress' at the 2026 Grammys

We've all heard of the 'naked dress', but is the underwear dress the new version for 2026? One glance at stars such as Paris Hilton and Heidi Klum on the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet, and it's clear that the daring fashion trend is a hit with the celebrity style set.
While the naked dress traditionally features sheer fabrics, the Grammys saw a plethora of gowns made to look like underwear itself, regardless of whether they were see-through. Take a look at some of the most memorable examples…
Naked dress history
Naked or sheer dresses first gained popularity back in 1969, thanks to Jane Birkin's black knitted mini dress, but they went on to hit the headlines years later when supermodel Kate Moss wore a see-through silver dress to the Elite Model Agency party in 1993. Speaking of the Liza Bruce frock, she said: "When I went out, I didn't think it was that see-through. But, obviously, it was."
Most recently, it became popular following Margot Robbie's 2025 outing to promote her new movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in an Armani gown.
According to Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Editor
HELLO! Fashion: "Autumn/winter 2025 proved to be a turning point for the trend, with Saint Laurent, Valentino, Blumarine and Chloé abiding by the philosophy that less is more when conjuring up their latest collections."