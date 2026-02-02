Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi perfect Victorian luxury at Wuthering Heights Paris screening

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are back for more Victorian-inspired fashion as the Wuthering Heights press tour makes a stop in Paris. After a show-stopping world premiere in Los Angeles, the Australian actors have once again delivered a blend of modern meets gothic romance for a special screening in the City of Love.

Margot and Jacob are the latest Hollywood stars to put their own cinematic spin on the complicated love story of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff in Emily Brontë's classic 1847 novel of the same name, of which there have been many adaptations over the years.

© AFP via Getty Images Margot descended the red carpet on Monday, 2 February in a velvet wine-coloured ball gown with a fitted bodice and adorned with feathers at the back along a sweeping train. The actress's dress scrunched up at the front to dramatically reveal a contrasting white underskirt.

© AFP via Getty Images When she faced the photographers, the front of the dress was on full display, showing off the gorgeous draped detail of the skirt. Margot opted for a bold lip colour to go with her gown.

© AFP via Getty Images While she's worn her hair out in waves and fashion up in a bun for previous appearances on the Wuthering Heights promotional run, the 35-year-old opted to leave her hair out and straightened this time for the Parisian event. Aside from a matching red choker necklace, Margot kept her accessories minimal.

© Corbis via Getty Images The actress looked simply stunning as she added a rosy touch to her cheeks for a soft glam. From the side, Margot showed off the structured corset detail of her strappy dress.

© Corbis via Getty Images Jacob looked dapper in black, right down to his dress shirt that was buttoned right up to his neck. The actor's suited look had a modern twist as he arrived wearing a pair of sunglasses, as seen in footage from the red carpet posted to social media.



© AFP via Getty Images The actress posed on the red carpet alongside her co-star and fellow Aussie actor Jacob Elordi, who went the monochrome route for the Paris screening. The duo joined Emerald Fennell and their co-star, British actor Shazad Latif, who plays Edgar Linton in the film for group photos ahead of the screening. Emerland, who previously worked with Jacob Elordi on Saltburn, stunned in a floral gown and styled her hair up in a bun for the evening. Meanwhile, Shazad opted for a statement coat adorned with fern motifs.

Margot and Jacob's close bond off screen

The actors have made headlines on the Wuthering Heights press tour for their bond off-screen, even getting matching rings with the novel's famous quote: "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

The rings, which were created by British jeweller Cece Fein-Hughes, were a gift from Margot. "Gifted to Jacob by Margot, the piece features two entwined skeletons in the exact pose of the iconic film poster, a quiet reminder that love never truly dies,' Fein-Hughes shared of the design in a post to her social media.

At the start of the press tour, Margot said in an interview that she felt "co-dependent" with Jacob. "I'm so co-dependent with people I work with, and I love everyone so much, and I'm always that person who's so devastated when a job's over and I never want it to end. I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob, too," the actress told Fandango.

© Variety via Getty Images Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie at the Wuthering Heights World Premiere in Los Angeles, California

Margot's gothic style on Wuthering Heights press tour

After famously dressing up in pink for the 2023 Barbie promotional run, Margot has well and truly perfected the art of method dressing. The actress has once again stuck to a theme for the Wuthering Heights press tour as she brings the film's gothic setting to life in interviews and on red carpets with her Victorian-inspired wardrobe choices. So far, the Aussie has worn lace, sculpted dresses and glamorous jewellery pieces to promote the forthcoming film.

For the world premiere in California, Margot wowed in a custom Schiaparelli gown with a lace bodice and dramatic two-toned black and red skirt that fanned to the floor. She paired the romantic designer dress with a Taj Mahal necklace with the Cartier Taj Mahal necklace with a statement heart-shaped diamond. The necklace once belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor.