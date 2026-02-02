Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi perfect Victorian luxury at Wuthering Heights Paris screening

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are back for more Victorian-inspired fashion as the Wuthering Heights press tour makes a stop in Paris. After a show-stopping world premiere in Los Angeles, the Australian actors have once again delivered a blend of modern meets gothic romance for a special screening in the City of Love.
Margot and Jacob are the latest Hollywood stars to put their own cinematic spin on the complicated love story of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff in Emily Brontë's classic 1847 novel of the same name, of which there have been many adaptations over the years.
Margot and Jacob's close bond off screen
The actors have made headlines on the Wuthering Heights press tour for their bond off-screen, even getting matching rings with the novel's famous quote: "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."
The rings, which were created by British jeweller Cece Fein-Hughes, were a gift from Margot. "Gifted to Jacob by Margot, the piece features two entwined skeletons in the exact pose of the iconic film poster, a quiet reminder that love never truly dies,' Fein-Hughes shared of the design in a post to her social media.
At the start of the press tour, Margot said in an interview that she felt "co-dependent" with Jacob. "I'm so co-dependent with people I work with, and I love everyone so much, and I'm always that person who's so devastated when a job's over and I never want it to end. I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob, too," the actress told Fandango.
Margot's gothic style on Wuthering Heights press tour
After famously dressing up in pink for the 2023 Barbie promotional run, Margot has well and truly perfected the art of method dressing. The actress has once again stuck to a theme for the Wuthering Heights press tour as she brings the film's gothic setting to life in interviews and on red carpets with her Victorian-inspired wardrobe choices. So far, the Aussie has worn lace, sculpted dresses and glamorous jewellery pieces to promote the forthcoming film.
For the world premiere in California, Margot wowed in a custom Schiaparelli gown with a lace bodice and dramatic two-toned black and red skirt that fanned to the floor. She paired the romantic designer dress with a Taj Mahal necklace with the Cartier Taj Mahal necklace with a statement heart-shaped diamond. The necklace once belonged to the late actress Elizabeth Taylor.