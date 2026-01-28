Margot Robbie is a real-life angel in feathered Victoria Beckham mini dress

Margot Robbie has seemingly made her position on the Beckham family feud clear as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Australian actress, 35, was seen in two looks as she headed out on the promo tour of Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell's cinematic take on Emily Brontë's 1847 novel that premieres on 13 February.

She wore two pieces designed by Victoria Beckham, the first being an incredible cream mini dress with a plunging V-shaped neckline. The Barbie star looked like an angel as the piece was covered in dainty feathers. The VB garment was paired with strappy nude heels with an extremely high platform to elongate her frame further.

© Instagram Margot Robbie wore a SS26 Victoria Beckham dress

Margot Robbie wears Victoria Beckham - twice

In a second look, which the Spice Girl turned fashion designer keenly shared to Instagram, Margot donned uber low-rise black trousers with a wide leg paired with a black feather-adorned bodysuit. The feathered pieces are from Victoria's SS26 collection, but Margot's stylist, Andrew Mukamal, also pointed out how the feathers reference a passage from Brontë's novel.

© Instagram Margot's second VB look was also covered in feathers

"Tossing about, she increased her feverish bewilderment to madness, and tore the pillow with her teeth…she seemed to find childish diversion in pulling the feathers from the rents she had just made, and ranging them on the sheet according to their different species," Andrew captioned his photo of Margot in the look.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: How Victoria Beckham spiced up the fashion industry

Margot's Wuthering Heights wardrobe

© Getty Margot donned a modern take on period dress on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Throughout the Wuthering Heights press tour thus far, Margot has offered nods to the 1800s through her outfit choices. For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Margot wowed in Alexander McQueen, sporting a black lace mini dress with billowing lace sleeves. Her hair was styled in crimped waves that nodded to the post-Romantic era, but with a modern finish.

Meanwhile, Margot also put a modern spin on post-Regency fashion as she stepped out in a Roberto Cavalli dress. The black number featured trickling bell sleeves and worked perfectly with her large pendant necklace that was just chic enough to avoid looking like costume jewellery.

Through subtle tributes to the period, Andrew incorporates the sartorial sentiment of Wuthering Heights into her promo wardrobe, without looking gimmicky. It's not the first time Andrew has worked with Margot to bring a creative vision to life, as they also teamed up on the Barbie press tour in 2023.

© Getty Images for Warner Bros. Andrew styled Margot Robbie for the European premiere of Barbie in London

"When I was showing Margot ideas, and I was showing her a couple of the more precise referential moments, she immediately lit up, and I saw her excitement in that," Andrew told HELLO!'s sister title, H! Fashion, in 2025. "Fortunately, with Barbie, it is so rich with references, research and history, that when I started, it was like flood gates opened."

Inside the Beckham feud

It seems in Margot's choice to bring Victoria Beckham into her all-important Wuthering Heights press tour'drobe, she was not afraid to show her alignment with the designer amid the ongoing Beckham family feud.

© WireImage Brooklyn Beckham made a number of claims about his parents

The feud, which has been bubbling away since early 2025, came to a head on 19 January when David and Victoria's son, Brooklyn, took to Instagram to share his side. He made several claims about his parents, including that they "have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding", that "my mum hijacked my first dance with my wife" at his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022, and that he does not want to reconcile with his family.

© Instagram / @davidbeckham David and Victoria Beckham were given a show of support by their family at Paris Fashion Week on 26 January

David and Victoria have yet to address Brooklyn's bombshell statement publicly, but they did put up a united front in Paris on 26 January as the Spice Girl was honoured as a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in the presence of her three younger children – Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.