Margot Robbie’s gothic naked dress just brought risqué style into 2026

The romantic style featured an exquisite mix of fluted sleeves, a flirty, theatrical hem that was graduated at the front, and a visible (albeit very chic) VPL.
Margot first wore a 'naked' dress in 2025
This is the first time that Margot has donned a 'naked dress' since she repopularised the trend in September 2025, when she famously wore a crystal-encrusted, almost see-through gown by Armani Privé Couture on the red carpet for the premiere of her film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in London.
Margot's naked dress was by Armani Privé Couture
This design featured beading, sequins, pearls, and embroidered floral-paisley motifs, creating a tapestry-like effect across the entire fabric.
How do I embrace the 'naked' dress trend?
A naked dress gives the illusion of bare skin
Quite simply, the 'naked dress' gives the illusion of bare skin with panelling, transparent fabric or strategically placed detail such as appliqués or lace.
Wearing a naked dress is easier than you may think...
You may think this style of dress is only suited to movie stars, but I beg to differ. By choosing to follow simple yet curated fashion 'fixes', the naked trend can work for any body shape. Here are my tips:
A flesh-coloured undergarment is your best friend, as it gives the body full coverage underneath a sheer dress or a netted design.
The whole dress doesn't have to be naked - if you want to nod at the trend without feeling exposed, try a sheer sleeve or neckline.
Great supportive underwear is key - particularly if your dress is sheer. An uplifting bra and comfortable underwear make all the difference and can really streamline the silhouette.