Margot Robbie’s gothic naked dress just brought risqué style into 2026

Margot Robbie is here, there and everywhere right now, lighting up the globe for the press tour of her new film, Wuthering Heights. Fashion fans will know that Margot famously embraces her characters when promoting her projects. If you cast your mind back to her wardrobe for the 2023 Barbie promotional run, you'll remember it was nothing short of iconic.

As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I was delighted to see the blonde beauty adhering to all things Victorian this week, whilst putting Emily Brontë's classic novel on our radar. The Wolf of Wall Street actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing a glorious Alexander McQueen creation that nods the gothic themes that run throughout the movie.

© Disney via Getty Images Margot Robbie appeared on Jimmy Kimmel earlier this week

© GC Images Margot's gothic naked dress was by Alexander McQueen Styled to perfection by Andrew Mukamal, Margot's outfit gave the illusion of a naked dress, as it featured strategically placed, ornate black lace detail.

© GC Images Margot's dress featured lace and a VPL The romantic style featured an exquisite mix of fluted sleeves, a flirty, theatrical hem that was graduated at the front, and a visible (albeit very chic) VPL.



© Getty Images Margot first wore a 'naked' dress in 2025 This is the first time that Margot has donned a 'naked dress' since she repopularised the trend in September 2025, when she famously wore a crystal-encrusted, almost see-through gown by Armani Privé Couture on the red carpet for the premiere of her film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in London.



© @patidubroff Margot's naked dress was by Armani Privé Couture This design featured beading, sequins, pearls, and embroidered floral-paisley motifs, creating a tapestry-like effect across the entire fabric.



How do I embrace the 'naked' dress trend?

© Getty Images A naked dress gives the illusion of bare skin Quite simply, the 'naked dress' gives the illusion of bare skin with panelling, transparent fabric or strategically placed detail such as appliqués or lace.

Wearing a naked dress is easier than you may think... You may think this style of dress is only suited to movie stars, but I beg to differ. By choosing to follow simple yet curated fashion 'fixes', the naked trend can work for any body shape. Here are my tips: A flesh-coloured undergarment is your best friend, as it gives the body full coverage underneath a sheer dress or a netted design. The whole dress doesn't have to be naked - if you want to nod at the trend without feeling exposed, try a sheer sleeve or neckline. Great supportive underwear is key - particularly if your dress is sheer. An uplifting bra and comfortable underwear make all the difference and can really streamline the silhouette.

Celebrities wearing naked dresses

© Getty Images Lots of celebrities have embraced this trend After Margot's glittering number, many celebrities followed suit. Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore donned lace creations by Gucci, and Lily Allen got people talking with her Coleen Allen's revenge dress in December.



© Penske Media via Getty Images At the Golden Globes 2026, Jennifer Lawrence wore a Givenchy naked gown Jennifer Lawrence Kicking off 2026, Jennifer Lawrence wore a sheer custom Givenchy dress at the Golden Globes that featured strategically placed blooms embroidered all over the mesh material of her gown. The enchanting skirt and coordinating shawl gave her ensemble a certain finesse.



© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez's naked gown was by Jean-Louis Scherrer Jennifer Lopez has also jumped on the trend. The 56-year-old icon turned every head on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in her vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer gown, which featured the most dramatic fishtail hem. The flesh-coloured netting was a clever way to conceal her modesty.



