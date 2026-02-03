Nicole Kidman wows in skin-tight bodysuit as she marks major news

Nicole Kidman has transformed herself into a sultry ring girl for her latest role in the new drama series Margo's Got Money Troubles. The actress took to Instagram to share a sneak peak of the show, which is set to air on April 15 on Apple TV.

The first promotional still showed Nicole perched on the edge of a boxing ring, dressed in a striking red-and-blue micro bodysuit. The long-sleeved design featured bold stripe accents and dramatic cutouts layered with fishnet fabric, all intricately embellished with sequins.

Nicole's strawberry-blonde locks were styled into playful bunches with two blue scrunchies on either side while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

© Apple TV Nicole Kidman in Margo's Got Money Troubles

In the caption, she penned: "Here comes trouble #MargosGotMoneyTroubles. April 15th. @AppleTV. @ElleFanning @MichellePfeifferOfficial @NickOfferman."

The next image in the Instagram carousel showed Nicole seated behind a desk, fixing an intense gaze on the person opposite her. She sported a figure-hugging green dress with a plunging neckline and long sleeves, while her hair was styled in big, bouncy curls.

© Apple TV The series is set to air on April 15 on Apple TV

Adapted from Rufi Thorpe's best-selling novel of the same name, the story follows an aspiring writer trying to make her way in the world with a new baby. The eight-parter is created by multi-Emmy Award-winner David E. Kelley, who previously collaborated with Nicole on Big Little Lies. Nicole is set to star alongside Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nick Offerman. Elle, Michelle and Nicole are also executive producers on the show.

The series is described as a "bold, heartwarming, and comedic family drama" that follows recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Elle), who is the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (Michelle) and ex-pro wrestler (Nick). The plot follows Margot as she’s forced to navigate life with a new baby, mounting bills, and fewer and fewer ways to make ends meet, according to the official synopsis.

HELLO!'s TV & Film Editor, Nicky Morris, spoke to us about the eagerly anticipated series. "I completely devoured both Big Little Lies and The Undoing, so I'm excited to see what Kidman and Kelley's new project offers – and with this star-studded and award-winning cast, viewers can undoubtedly expect compelling performances," she said.

The first three episodes will be available immediately, followed by the release of new episodes weekly on Wednesdays. The final instalment will be released on May 20, 2026. BAFTA and Emmy Award-winner Dearbhla Walsh is the director of the pilot.