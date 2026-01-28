Nicole Kidman stuns in head-turning orange Chanel amid dazzling Paris Fashion Week appearance

Nicole Kidman stole the show on Monday night when she arrived at The Peninsula Paris for a lavish Paris Fashion Week event.

The 58-year-old was glowing in a bold, long-sleeved orange gown, courtesy of Chanel's Spring 2026 collection, featuring white textured detailing. She accessorized with gold dangly earrings, a thin gold chain and a burgundy purse, and wore her blonde locks down past her shoulders in gentle waves.

Nicole kept her makeup natural and orange-toned, with a subtle nude lip and bronze eyeshadow. She attended the luxurious event in celebration of the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award, which shines a light on the automotive industry, heritage and craftsmanship.

The Babygirl actress has been turning heads during Paris Fashion Week, and arrived at the Chanel Haute Couture spring/summer 2026 show on Tuesday in a sleeveless black gown with feathered details on the neckline and flared waist.

The dress fell to her knees and provided a slim silhouette, and she accessorized with black and white shoes, black sunglasses and a black Chanel purse. Nicole returned as a Chanel ambassador in 2025, more than 20 years after she starred in an advertising campaign for the brand.

"As someone who has such an appreciation for haute couture, I am so looking forward to witnessing Matthieu's [Blazy, Chanel's creative director] vision for the oldest haute couture house still in operation and having the opportunity to wear what I know will be gorgeous creations," she told WWD.

© Getty Images for Chanel Nicole attended the Chanel haute couture show in a black dress

Also in attendance at Paris Fashion Week was Nicole's daughter, Sunday Rose, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Keith Urban. The 17-year-old model was spotted heading to Dior's haute couture spring/summer show on Monday in an edgy outfit that was far removed from her usual style.

See another of Nicole's best fashion moments below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nicole Kidman in strapless dress at Met gala

She looked confident in a cropped leather jacket with baggy denim cargo pants, paired with black boots, sunglasses, and a Christian Dior saddle bag. Sunday's reddish-brown hair was slicked back out of her face as she walked the streets of Paris.

Nicole and Sunday recently returned from a trip to Antarctica with the Australian star's youngest daughter, Faith, and Nicole's sister, Antonia. She shared insight into the "once-in-a-lifetime" trip on Instagram, with snaps of the trio standing in the snow celebrating their arrival in the southern continent, as well as photos of the scenery and local wildlife.

© Instagram Nicole recently returned from Antarctica with Sunday and Faith

Notably absent from the trip was the girls' father, Keith Urban, who split from Nicole in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage. The couple finalized their divorce in January, and stipulated that they would "behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced".

© Getty Images The couple's divorce was finalized in January

"They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families," their divorce documents read.

Nicole received primary custody of Sunday and Faith, and will care for them 306 days a year, while the country crooner will care for them every other weekend and some holidays, amounting to 59 days a year.