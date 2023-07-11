Fresh from celebrating her daughter's 15th birthday on Friday, Nicole Kidman jetted off to the UK to promote her new Paramount+ show, Special Ops: Lioness.

The 56-year-old looked beautiful in a tailored suit that boasted a slightly oversized, plunging jacket which she wore over a plain white top and matching pants. She added height to her statuesque frame with a pair of towering, heeled boots.

WATCH: Special Ops: Lioness starring Nicole Kidman & Zoe Saldana looks unreal

Wearing her auburn hair down and straight, Nicole looked the picture of chic elegance as she posed alongside her co-star, Zoe Saldana, for a photocall at IET London on Tuesday.

Zoe looked just as beautiful in a purple silk dress that cinched into a large rose motif at her waist. She contrasted the feminine piece with a pair of blue-gray peep-toe boots.

© Getty Nicole and Zoe held hands as they posed for photos

Nicole and Zoe supported each other at the event as they smiled for the camera while holding hands and at one point, they sweetly pressed their foreheads together while beaming at each other.

The duo has been busy promoting their show since they landed in the UK. On Monday, they both appeared on BBC One's The One Show and once again looked incredible. Nicole wore high-rise flared pants and an elegant blush pink blouse adorned with a contrasting pussy-bow neckline, while Zoe rocked a semi-sheer black dress with a low-cut neckline.

© Getty Nicole and Zoe both looked gorgeous

The Big Little Lies star's seemingly ageless appearance certainly got viewers talking on social media, with one commenting: "Nicole Kidman has still got IT she is beautiful and she's 56." Another wrote: "Great show, does Nicole ever age?"

Nicole and Zoe discussed their highly anticipated new series, which drops on July 23. Special Ops: Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows the life of young marine Cruz Manuelos (played by Laysla De Oliveira) "a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within", according to the show's synopsis.

© Getty Nicole Kidman looked elegant in her chic suit

Zoe portrays Joe, "the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives". Nicole, meanwhile, stars as Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA's senior supervisor who enlists Cruz Manuelos to be part of their team.

The spy thriller series also stars Michael Kelly and Morgan Freeman in supporting roles alongside Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanie.