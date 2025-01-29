Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet is her aunt's total twin in newly unveiled family photos

There sure are some strong genes in Jennifer Garner's family.

This week, the 13 Going on 30 actress celebrated both of her sisters' birthdays, and as she shared photos of the two, the resemblance to her daughter Violet was striking.

Violet, 19, who is a student at Yale University, is the eldest daughter of the Once Upon a Farm founder with ex-husband Ben Affleck, to whom she was married from 2005 to 2018, and with whom she also shares Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner cringes over teenage appearance

In honor of her sisters Melissa and Susannah's birthdays, Jennifer took to Instagram with a touching tribute, and shared a slew of throwback photos of the Garner women as kids.

And though they all look so alike, Jennifer's daughter Violet particularly takes after her mom's older sister.

"My sisters' birthdays fall on either side of this week, just as my sisters landed on either side of me," Jennifer first wrote in her caption.

She continued: "Smashed in the middle, right between Melissa and Susannah, is where I belong — more than any other spot on the planet."

MORE: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's middle child Fin is catching up to 6ft 2 dad

© Getty Images Violet and Jennifer in May of last year

MORE: Jennifer Garner's life with 3 children in Los Angeles given new light

"I'm more and more grateful to be the middle Garner Girl, buffered from the world by one big and one little. Happy birthday, Sisters," she endearingly concluded.

© Pierre Suu The college student with her former stepmom Jennifer Lopez

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Whoa! Your older sister is your twin!" as others followed suit with: "Everyone looks alike!!! Strong family resemblance, so cute," and: "The Garner genes are strong my goodness," as well as: "These are the best kind of pictures. A little old and grainy but full of heart and joy. Happy birthday."

MORE: Ben Affleck embraces teen daughter as ex-wife Jennifer Garner grieves amid LA wildfires

© Michael Tran The mother-daughter duo in 2018

Though Jennifer grew up in Charleston, Pennsylvania, she is based in California. Last year, she opened doors into her home, which was built from the ground up after her divorce from Ben.

MORE: Inside Ben Affleck's rescue mission to reach ex Jennifer Garner and their three children

© Getty Images The actress with her three kids

Speaking with Architectural Digest about the residence, and the search for the land it was built on, she shared: "I looked and looked for a house to move into, but I needed privacy, and any house that had privacy was more grand than I felt comfortable in," adding: "I was frustrated, but finally said, 'Okay, I think I'm going to have to build,' and found this lot."

Now, having found her perfect forever home, she also said: "I am happy that I feel like we use the space really well, and that the kids are all over the house," maintaining: "They’re as comfortable sitting in the living room as they are doing homework in the dining room. And that’s the dream, right?"