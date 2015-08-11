CLON --- Samantha Cameron's best looks - From dresses to trouser suits

You might like...
-
10 things that happened on Bake Off this week that you may have missed
All rise for bread week! Bread week is famously one of the most feared weeks by contestants - and for good reason. Not only is the challenge of baking...
-
15 things you might have missed from New York Fashion Week
When the city that never sleeps hosts fashion week, we know that we're in for a week-long ride of fashion, fun and fanfare - and New York Fashion...
-
Downton Abbey's fashion designer reveals costume casualties, MISSING jewels and why the men deserve more credit
There's no denying that Downton Abbey has been a feast for the eyes for fashion lovers. We've seen the ladies long-skirted and corseted, and...
-
Tommy Fury talks new boohoo collection, Molly-Mae & why we'll never see him on Strictly or GBBO
We all watched Tommy Fury in the Love Island villa sharing his knowledgeable fashion advice to best mate Curtis Pritchard, and he proved to be quite...
-
Inside the Loose Women ladies' fun-filled holiday together in celebration of 20 years on ITV
The Loose Women ladies were absolute squad goals at the weekend as they holidayed together in honour of the show's 20th anniversary. Showcasing...