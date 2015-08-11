﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

CLON --- Samantha Cameron's best looks - From dresses to trouser suits

Teaming an elegant blue dress with white accessories while joining husband David at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

Keeping it simple in a pale pink short-sleeved blouse paired with black tapered trousers.

Turning heads in a colourful ensemble while leaving Buckingham Palace after an audience with the Queen to confirm David's second term as Prime Minister.

Looking chic in cream at a Service of Commemoration at Westminster Abbey.

Turning heads in an elegant red dress during a visit to Edinburgh.

Doing casual chic with an oversized tailored blazer for an Easter Service at St Nicholas Church.

Wowing in a green dress while supporting husband David during the election campaign.

Topping best-dressed lists with a white blouse and colourful striped skirt.

Looking as radiant as ever in an elegant pale grey sleeveless dress.

Showing off her style credentials at the Save the Children's Secret Winter Gala.

