Janette Manrara's baby Lyra looks like 'epic' rockstar as she parties with Strictly stars

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec marked a big milestone with baby Lyra this weekend, as she attended her first festival with several fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars.

The family-of-three enjoyed a weekend getaway to Sara Davies' house which was transformed into a private festival for her 40th birthday. The Dragons Den star had an exclusive guest list including; judge Craig Revel Horwood, former Strictly contestant John Whaite and professional dancer Katya Jones.

The family of three joined Dragons' Den star Sara for her festival-themed birthday

Photos shared exclusively with HELLO! show Janette embracing the Mob Wife trend in red leather leggings, knee-high white boots and a maximalist leopard print jacket. Aljaz chose a more understated monochromatic outfit, including black jeans and a bomber jacket, but the couple's daughter Lyra was undoubtedly the star of the show.

The nine-month-old looked adorable in denim leggings with elasticated hems and a pink quilted jacket. Striking a balance between keeping warm in the chilly spring weather and shielding her eyes from the sun, Lyra wore soft knitted boots, a cream hat with two oversized bobbles and festival-worthy daisy sunglasses.

John Whaite, Craig Revel Horwood and Katya Jones also celebrated Sara's 40th birthday

The latter was identical to Craig's accessory, which he teamed with fabulously bold pink sequins. Lyra and Craig's similar fashion choices were fitting since Janette said the pair developed a close bond over the weekend.

Reflecting on Sara's birthday festival, Janette heaped praise on her close friend, telling her Instagram followers: "Oh my god, what an amazing night. I mean, there was so much love for her there, truly deserving. She's one of the most incredible women I know – so kind and caring and smart. I'm really inspired by her."

Janette continued: "It was Lyra's first-ever festival. She looked so epic… She wore matching sunglasses with Craig, that wasn't even planned. And the most beautiful part of it was the two of them, how they became like besties over the weekend. She loves him and he loves her, it was so cute!"

© Instagram The Strictly stars dressed up in angel wings

The It Takes Two presenter amped up her glam festival look with oversized wings as she embraced her silly side with John.

"And then me and John [Whaite], we put on these epic angel wings designed by Toby [Hawker]... we were running around like free angels through the forest with our wings," she said, before concluding: "It was sensational, Sara really knows how to throw a party as did the girls that planned it which were the winners of the wedding show [the Ultimate Wedding Planner show] that Sara did."

Sara's celebrations included an outdoor marquee decorated with fairy lights, a sweets and desserts stand, a glitter bar, a photobooth and bumper cars. Sara is clearly a fan of the latter since they also featured at her wedding with Simon in 2007.

Backing up Janette's statement that she loves a party, Sara confessed to The Telegraph: "We didn’t have much money at the time. I just wanted [my wedding] to be the best party, so I blew our budget on things like bumper cars and a cas­ino. I scrimped on things like wedding favours; we bought Millie’s Cook­ies and piped names on them."

© Instagram Janette also revealed baby Lyra turned nine months old on Sunday

Janette finished off the weekend by marking nine months since baby Lyra's birth, which she previously said was filled with "so much joy." Next to a photo of Sara holding a birthday balloon alongside Lyra, who had swapped her rockstar outfit for a retro floral babygrow, she wrote: "Had THE best time celebrating @saradaviescc 40th birthday yesterday, but today is a certain little woman’s 9 month birthday…. Lyra.

"Spent the morning full of cuddles and fun in the Davies household after an AMAZING night! Thank you for having us and for all the fun w/ Lyra today! We cannot wait for the next reunion! And to our wonderful little lady, mami and ati love you so much! Happy 9 months of a beautiful life with/ you."

