Sharon Stone, 66, showcases age-defying figure in black sequinned dress at 49th Chaplin Award Gala

At the 49th Chaplin Award Gala in New York City, Sharon Stone dazzled attendees as she arrived in glamorous style to honor the evening's celebrated figure, Jeff Bridges.

Radiating elegance at 66, Sharon turned heads in a breathtaking black sequined gown that beautifully showcased her timeless figure.

Celebrating just a month after her birthday, Sharon was in good company with stars like Cynthia Erivo, Rosie Perez, and Chris Pine, who all took to the stage to pay tribute to Jeff.

The event, hosted by Film at Lincoln Center, praised Jeff for his remarkable contributions to cinema. He was lauded for a career that exemplifies dedication to the art of film, joining a prestigious list of past recipients such as Martin Scorsese, Cate Blanchett, and Viola Davis.

Sharon's choice of attire for the evening was a modest yet stunning black dress adorned with sequins that sparkled under the gala lights.

The dress featured a sophisticated bustier-like bodice and long sleeves, paired with a floor-length skirt that added an air of classic charm.

Her ensemble was elegantly accented with a string of large pearls and a striking gold-decorated necklace with a silver heart-shaped pendant, complementing her look with a chic handbag on a gold chain.

Her iconic blonde locks were styled back, allowing her radiant beauty and chic black pearl stud earrings to shine, highlighting her ever-youthful demeanor.

The actress, 65, spoke with Air Mail about her home life and routine before bedtime, and proved that once again, she has traits like no other.

When asked if she had any pre-bed rituals, she explained: "My main rituals are to treat myself well and to talk to myself well."

The Basic Instinct star emphasized, though, that she really considered herself to be a night owl and often prioritized her own bedtime only once all three of her sons were home and safe. She is a boy mom to Roan Joseph, 23, Laird Vonne, 18, and Quinn Kelly, 17, and they all live under one roof in California.

