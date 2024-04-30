Anne Hathaway is a vision in red strapless gown after star opened up about her sobriety journey

Anne Hathaway dazzled at the glamorous premiere of her latest film The Idea of You at the Lincoln Center in New York City this Monday.

The actress, renowned for her roles from The Princess Diaries to The Devil Wears Prada, stunned onlookers in a striking red, strapless corset-style gown, perfectly tailored to flaunt her silhouette.

The dress's bold W-style neckline and thigh-high slit elegantly highlighted her long legs, making a dramatic statement on the red carpet.

Complementing her exquisite ensemble, Anne chose crimson-colored suede pumps, adding an extra touch of sophistication.

Her hair was styled into a chic high ponytail with wispy bangs softly framing her face, enhancing her natural beauty.

Minimal yet impactful accessories included silver dangling earrings and shimmering diamond rings that sparkled under the event lights.

For makeup, the star opted for a gentle eyeshadow palette with full, fluttering lashes that accentuated her warm, brown eyes, paired with a swipe of bright pink blush and a subtle mauve pink lip, emphasizing her radiant complexion.

Turning 41 last November, Anne has embraced her 40s with grace and openness. In a recent interview with The New York Times, she shared her reflections on reaching this chapter of her life, emphasizing it as a continuation of her journey rather than a stark milestone.

Anne candidly discussed her sobriety, marking over five years without alcohol—a personal achievement that holds significant meaning for her.

"Forty feels like a gift," Anne expressed, questioning the label of 'middle age' with her characteristic blend of humor and insight.

"We don't know if this is middle age. We don't know anything," she remarked, alluding to the unpredictability of life.

Anne also touched upon her past struggles with stress and how sobriety has helped her find a more peaceful and appreciative approach to life.

"You are taking your life for granted. You have no idea. Something could fall through the sky, and that would be lights out," she shared, reflecting on her mindset shift.

"If you're allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don't argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it."

