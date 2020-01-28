NTAs 2020 best dresses: from Love Island's Maura to GMB's Susanna Reid

You might like...
-
10 gorgeous beauty looks from the Critics' Choice Awards that you need to copy
-
Fashion Awards 2019 best dresses: Rihanna, Rita Ora & Naomi Campbell lead the best dressed
-
All the best dresses from the 2020 SAG Awards - see the stunning gowns here
-
18 killer looks at the 2020 Golden Globes - who should be crowned best dressed this year?
-
10 most glam couples at the 2020 Golden Globes: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
What's better than one show-stopping red carpet outfit? Two, of course.