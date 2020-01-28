﻿
16 Photos | Fashion

NTAs 2020 best dresses: from Love Island's Maura to GMB's Susanna Reid

Who made the best-dressed list?

NTAs 2020 best dresses: from Love Island's Maura to GMB's Susanna Reid
NTAs 2020 best dresses: from Love Island's Maura to GMB's Susanna Reid

The Loose Women ladies are all ravishing in red on the NTAs red carpet
Wow! We always love to swoon over the pretty dresses and chic suits at red carpet events, but the outfits at the 2020 National Television Awards really were breathtaking. Celebrities gathered in London on Tuesday night for what is widely considered to be television's biggest night of the year, and the winners are all down to the public vote. Maura Higgins, Ruth Langsford and Caitlyn Jenner were just some of the stars who pulled out all the stops to mark the occasion. Keep scrolling to see who made the NTAs best-dressed list in 2020…

 

Maura Higgins

Where else to begin than with red carpet host Maura who looked incredible in a custom-made sheer embellished gown? With a figure-hugging fit and feathered cuffs, the Love Island star certainly knows how to make heads turn on the red carpet!

oti-mabuse
2/16

Oti Mabuse

Oti brought a bit of Strictly sparkles to the red carpet! She paired the deep green plunging gown, which was covered with hundreds of sequins, with simple black heels and styled her hair in glam waves. 

kate-garraway
3/16

Kate Garraway

The GMB star looked incredible in her black one-shouldered gown, and we particularly love the ruffled hem. She styled her blonde hair in a sleek straight do and accessorised with simple gold earrings.

lydia-bright
4/16

Lydia Bright

Just weeks before she welcomes her new arrival, former TOWIE star Lydia showed off her blossoming baby bump in a tiered silver dress. She definitely has the famous pregnancy glow!

susanna-reid
5/16

Susanna Reid

Vision in red! The Good Morning Britain star looked stunning in red sequins. Who said sparkles were just for the festive period?

rochelle-humes
6/16

Rochelle Humes

We can't get over Rochelle's gorgeous Alex Perry gown. Marvin Humes' wife added a touch of sparkle to the plunging, long-sleeved dress with her pretty gold eye makeup. 

caitlyn-jenner
7/16

Caitlyn Jenner

Glamorous Caitlyn shimmered on the red carpet in a long-sleeved white/silver gown that featured a leg split and a rouched waist. For her equally pretty beauty look, she wore her long brunette hair in bouncy curls and pinned one side behind her ear with embellished clips. 

michelle-visage
8/16

Michelle Visage

Michelle was simply sparkling thanks to her embellished black dress. The former Strictly star looked gorgeous in her figure-hugging gown, which had modest long sleeves and a high neckline.

ruth-langsford
9/16

Ruth Langsford

We're swooning over Ruth's dusty pink dress with its cold-shoulder neckline and ruffled sleeves. Paired with the black embellished clutch, she has nailed the understated glam look. 

lisa-riley
10/16

Lisa Riley

Emmerdale actress Lisa opted for a twist on the timeless classic black red carpet look. She looked incredible with her sequin flared trousers and wide sleeves!

loose-women
11/16

Loose Women

Why swoon over one dress when you could have four? The Loose Women ladies opted for matching red gowns that complimented the red carpet. From Andrea McLean's sheer Caroline Castigliano gown to Coleen Nolan's sequinned number, we can't get enough of their outfits. 

tess-daly
12/16

Tess Daly

Strictly host Tess ditched the dresses for a show-stopping Rachel Zoe jumpsuit with sheer, polka dot sleeves. Styled by James Yardley, she paired it with incredible black high heels by Sophia Webster and teased her hair into a sleek straight style.

louisa-lytton
13/16

Louisa Lytton

The former Strictly Come Dancing star looked pretty in pink at the NTAs. With her hair pulled away from her face, she ensured all eyes were on the plunging gown which featured a daring thigh split. 

laura-whitmore
14/16

Laura Whitmore

Swapping the Love Island villa to the red carpet, Laura showed no signs of jetlag as she strutted her stuff in an unusual black gown. She added Lark & Berry’s Nocturnal ear crawlers and we like to think the little silver love heart at the top of her thigh-high split is a nod to the reality TV show she is currently presenting.

Jade-Anouka
15/16

Jade Anouka

With a deep green colour and a plush velvet material, we are completely in love with Jade's dress! The actress simply added some drop diamond earrings and black heels for understated elegance. 

jess-wright
16/16

Jess Wright

Mark Wright's sister was not afraid to rock a daring look at the NTAs. The former TOWIE star rocked a black leather-look dress by ethical fashion label Sarvin, which featured a thigh-high split and a cut-out around the waist.

