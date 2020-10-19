﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

12 outrageous Kardashian/Jenner Halloween costumes over the years

If you need some Halloween costume inspiration then look no further…

Face masks for glasses wearers: best styles and hacks you need to know to stop them steaming up
Jenni McKnight
kendall-jenner-halloween-2019
Photo: © Instagram
1/12

There's no denying that the Kardashian/Jenner family love to go all out for the holidays – and Halloween is no exception. While most people tend to agonise over just one costume that will help them spook – or seduce – it's a completely different story when it comes to one of the most famous families in the world.

Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie have been known to have several different outfits to see in Halloween – and each sister always goes to extreme lengths when it comes to details and glamour.

So, while we can probably wave goodbye to trick or treating and fabulous parties this year, there's no reason why we can't still dress-up – let's face it, what else are we going to do?

And if you need some inspiration – there's honestly too many to choose from – then look no further than our favourite, former – sob – reality TV stars and their jaw-dropping Halloween costumes throughout the years…

Kendall Jenner – Halloween 2019

There is just nothing to dislike about Kendall's costume last year, part nymph and part fairy, it was a golden spectacular! 

 

MORE: Kylie Jenner's epic house transformation will inspire you for Halloween

kourtney-kardashian-halloween-2019
Photo: © Instagram
2/12

Kourtney Kardashian – Halloween 2019

You can never go wrong with a figure-hugging black dress, long black wig and some very pale makeup with a pop of colour on your lips. 

kourtney-kardashian-halloween-2019-2
Photo: © Instagram
3/12

Kourtney Kardashian – Halloween 2019

Equally, you can't fail if you go the complete opposite and dress up as Dolly Parton. The tassels, metallic shorts and cowboy hat are an easy way to ring in 31 October – just don't forget all the extra padding…

kim-kardashian-halloween-2019
Photo: © Instagram
4/12

Kim Kardashian – Halloween 2019

This has to be our favourite Halloween costume Kim has ever worn. While dressing up as Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde may not be the most elaborate costume, the fact that Kim even recreated Elle Wood's famous video essay for Harvard Law School wins her all the extra points. 

MORE: Inside the jaw-dropping homes of the Kardashian-Jenner family

khloe-kardashian-halloween-2019
Photo: © Instagram
5/12

Khloe Kardashian – Halloween 2019

There is just so much to love about this photo. Khloe's commitment to Halloween is undeniable! The monochrome outfit, the fur wrap, dressing True up as a Dalmatian and even adding in puppies, Khloe totally nailed Cruella de Vil.

kardashians-halloween-2019
Photo: © Instagram
6/12

Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Kendall, and Khloe – Halloween 2018

Who can forget when the sisters joined forces to dress up as Victoria's Secret Angels for Halloween in 2018? They were sent "actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night" – you can't get more authentic than that!

kendall-jenner-halloween
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Kendall Jenner – Halloween 2018

We love Kendall Jenner's 2018 Halloween look so much! It's like Barbie wandered onto the set of Austin Powers and became a fem-bot. From the exaggerated bouffant hair, flawless complexion and pink pouty lips to her Romy & Michelle-inspired pink sheer and feathered negligée – Kendall nailed this look.

kylie-jenner-halloween-2018
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

Kylie Jenner – Halloween 2018

One costume is never enough on Halloween! In 2018, Kylie dressed up like a Barbie doll, complete with her own plastic box and everything. While you may not have the resources to procure your own Barbie box – we hear you – donning a pink ensemble with a blonde wig is an easy win.

MORE: 9 surprising facts about the Kardashian kids you may not have known

khloe-kardashian-halloween-2017
Photo: © Instagram
9/12

Khloe Kardashian – Halloween 2017

For all you Game of Thrones fans, this is one to try. Khloe, who was four months pregnant, bared her tummy in a Daenerys Targaryen outfit that featured a leather skirt, silver crop top and so much fur as she posed alongside then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who was dressed as Khal Drogo from the HBO hit.

kylie-jenner-halloween-2016
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

Kylie Jenner – Halloween 2016

If you thought leather chaps and a bikini top was a combo you wouldn't see again after Christina Aguilera rocked it back in 2002, Kylie proved you wrong in 2016. This photo really does speak for itself.

kim-kardashian-halloween-2012
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Kim Kardashian – Halloween 2012

A classic costume that has been done many times, but Kim managed to breathe new life into Batman's nemesis, Catwoman. If we could pull off skintight leather like Kim, then we wouldn't need Halloween as an excuse to wear it…

kim-kardashian-halloween-2011
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Kim Kardashian – Halloween 2011

Kim is clearly a fan of the enemies of Batman because in 2011 she went as another foe of the caped crusader, Poison Ivy. 

