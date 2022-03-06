﻿
The most glamorous red carpet looks from the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards

The 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards are here

Awards season is officially here and with the prestigious accolades comes a glamorous red carpet.

The 2022 Independent Film Spirit Awards is no different and on Sunday some of the best from TV and film flocked to the blue carpet at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica in their finest attire. Fashion fans have been spoiled with show-stopping looks from the likes of Kristen Stewart, Rosario Dawson, Lily James, and so many more!

From flirty dresses and color to classic monochrome and smart tailoring – we are living for these show-stopping looks.

Take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities at the Independent Spirit Awards here – you won't be disappointed…

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart – who was named the Honorary Chair of the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards – looked gorgeous in her white sequined Chanel jumpsuit with black stripes and a black belt.

Lily James

Lily James looked effortless in a pair of high-waisted black pants teamed with a pink jewel-encrusted crop top with exaggerated sleeves.

Michelle Yeoh

Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh turned heads in a floor-length icy-blue, bedazzled dress with a royal blue clutch.

Jennifer Beals

The L Word's Jennifer Beals brought a huge pop of color to the carpet in her bright blue pencil skirt and yellow crop top – we love!

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones looked gorgeous in her sheer black dress.

Sydney Sweeney

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney debuted her recently dyed red hair on the carpet, teaming it with a floral embellished silver midi dress.

Sosie Bacon

Mare of Easttown star – and Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's daughter looked elegant in a classic black dress with pleated skirt.

