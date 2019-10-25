Loved THAT H&M Giambattista Valli pink dress? Kendall Jenner shows off a new colourway and it's incredible The year's most talked-about dress has had an amazing update...

H&M's designer collaborations are always big news and 2019's Giambattista Valli x H&M range was one the world was seriously excited about when it launched in May. The high street mecca announced the news on Instagram, as well as celebrating in Cannes with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Chiara Ferragani. All the dresses were frothy, voluminous and show-stopping, but there was one frock that delighted shoppers the most - the pink mini dress, which supermodel Kendall wore. Costing £299, it sold out in seconds when it appeared online and was selling for three times the amount on eBay soon afterwards. Well, a second edit is about to drop on 7 November, with a new colourway of THAT dress. The neon pink is no more - it has been replaced with a pretty (and possibly a little more wearable) blush pink. Swoon…

Check out the new IT dress on the block...

The launch was held at Palazzo Doria Pamphilj in Rome on Thursday evening. There was a runway setup, which featured a mix of models and personalities and ended with Kendall sashaying her stuff in the red dress of dreams.

The supermodel wowed in red as she finished the show

The man behind the collection, the iconic Giambattista Valli, revealed why he chose to hold the presentation in Rome, saying: "I created my fashion house in Paris, but I proudly claim my Roman origins - my heart will always belong to the Città Eterna, and this is why I chose Rome for the show and in particular Palazzo Doria Pamphilj. It was wonderful to see it all come to life in my hometown."

Speaking earlier in the year about the collaboration, the designer explained: "H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience. The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be a part of everyone's 'happy moments', to help create love stories all around the world."

