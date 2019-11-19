Men's gift guide: the best presents he'll want to find under the Christmas tree

Struggling to find the perfect present for the man in your life, or your dad, brother, male BFF or grandfather? They're notoriously hard to buy for, but we're here to help with our 2019 Christmas gift guide. Scroll down for ideas and inspiration, from the latest tech gadgets to more personalised presents.

Bleu de Chanel, £76, theperfumeshop.com

New year, new scent right? Aftershave is always a crowd-pleaser and there's nothing they'll like more than unwrapping a bottle of Bleu de Chanel. Described as an "intensely masculine signature that exudes self-confidence," this aftershave has an aromatic, intensely woody fragrance that features notes of cedar and sandalwood.

NESPRESSO coffee machine, £171.62, currys.co.uk

Make sure they start the day right with the Krups Citiz Coffee Machine. With its slim and compact size, this coffee machine is perfect for those who are short of space on their kitchen counter. Make espressos or larger cups of coffee, or lattes and cappuccinos using the milk frother. The machine heats up in just 25 seconds, so you can make even more drinks in less time. Perfect for the guy on the go!

Fitbit, £89.99, argos.co.uk

Was his New Year's resolution to get fit and healthy? Make sure he actually achieves it in 2020 with the Fitbit Inspire HR Smart Watch, which also comes in grey and lilac. The heart rate and fitness tracker is designed to wear all day and night to record your resting heart rate as well as see how many calories you've burned, how many steps you've done, how well you've slept and more. It automatically recognises workouts like walks, runs and bike rides, and is water-resistant for up to 50 metres, meaning you can wear it to swim. Another great feature? Receiving texts and emails when your phone is nearby, so you can stay connected on the go. Genius!

Horizn Studios suitcase, £320, horizn-studios.co.uk

Now this might be a little difficult to hide under the tree, but everyone loves a big present, right? If your guy is a constant jet-setter, then a brand new suitcase might just be what he needs. He'll be the slickest traveller with Horizn Studio's M5 case, which is the perfect size for a week away. Available in a range of colours, including night blue and marine green, the M5 is the world's first luggage with a removable smart charger, so he'll never be low on battery. It also features a handy water-resistant front pocket to store a laptop and travel documents. Travelling's never looked so chic.

Ted Baker charger, £59.95, proporta.co.uk

Do you know someone who's always low on battery? The Ted Baker's wireless desktop charger is just what they need. The man in your life is guaranteed to have the best-dressed desk with this sleek wireless power bank, which is made from luxury grey Italian leather and brushed chocolate aluminium. Talk about sophisticated!

Helly Hansen ski jacket, £420, hellyhansen.com

If the man in your life isn't afraid to rock a bit of colour, pick up this bold, orange ski jacket by Helly Hansen. He'll be sure to stand out on the slopes in no time with the Alpha Lifaloft Jacket, which also comes in the more classic navy, blue and black shades. The jacket is lightweight yet extra warm thanks to its LIFALOFT™ insulation – no wonder its used by the Swedish Ski Team Alpine!

Cinema style popcorn maker, £59.99, argos.co.uk

What do you get the guy who has everything? A cinema style popcorn maker of course! This American Originals product is perfect for game night, when you've got the gang around and want to serve bowl after bowl of fresh popcorn. It comes with four popcorn buckets and a popcorn tray, not to mention it'll make a statement in the kitchen.

Fred Perry Tonal Barrel Bag, £79.99, psyche.co.uk

Update his wardrobe with this classic Fred Perry bag. The port wine tonal barrel bag, which also comes in black, is the perfect size for going to work, heading to the gym or escaping on a night away. Stylish and practical, it's made from durable PU fabric and features strong webbed handles, a cross-body shoulder strap, a rounded side-zipping compartment and a handy pocket to the front, not to mention Fred Perry's iconic laurel wreath logo.

Personalised photo book, £28.99, cewe-photoworld.com

If you're after a more sentimental gift, perhaps for dad or granddad, check out Cewe's range of personalised photo books. Their bestseller is the Large Landscape photo book, which will sit perfectly on your coffee table or bookshelf. Why not gather your best pictures, like holiday photos or travel snaps, and spread them over a double page to show off that stunning scenery? Or commemorate a special event like a wedding or a new baby? Tell your story and relive those memories in 26 pages, although more can be added in each book.

Slow cooker, £29.99, amazon.co.uk

Know someone who's always short on time? Don't we all! Present the guy in your life with this Salter slow cooker that will make his life so much easier. Forget about slaving over a stove and wasting time in the kitchen – the cooker does everything for you. It's perfect for soups, stews, casseroles and more and has a generous 3.5l capacity, making it ideal for batch cooking or preparing big family meals. The best bit? Writing out the meal and time in chalk on the pot!

BuyAGift Happy Christmas Voucher, £45, buyagift.co.uk

Want to gift him an experience but not sure which one? This gift voucher from BuyAGift lets him choose one of 2,760 experiences at locations all across the UK. There are experiences like dining and chocolate/wine tasting events or more relaxing options like spa days and pampering treatments. If it's more of an adrenaline-fuelled adventure he's after, there are activities including zorbing, indoor skydiving and ziplining.

