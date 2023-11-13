9 best Christmas jumpers for men this festive season

Is it even Christmas if you don't have a festive jumper? From stylish Fair Isle knits to Star Wars-themed designs and funny slogan sweaters, there's already some must-see options on offer this holiday season.

To help save you time searching, we’ve gathered all of the best Christmas jumpers available online now. So take a look and grab one before they sell out, because they’re already flying off the shelves.

How we chose the best Christmas jumpers for men

We know everyone is looking for something different, so we've included options from bold and bright designs to more subtle Nordic knits. Price: Not everyone wants to drop all of their money on a Christmas jumper, we've found pieces from £16.50 to £600.

The best Christmas jumpers for men to shop now