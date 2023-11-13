9 best Christmas jumpers for men this festive season

Is it even Christmas if you don't have a festive jumper? From stylish Fair Isle knits to Star Wars-themed designs and funny slogan sweaters, there's already some must-see options on offer this holiday season.
To help save you time searching, we’ve gathered all of the best Christmas jumpers available online now. So take a look and grab one before they sell out, because they’re already flying off the shelves.
How we chose the best Christmas jumpers for men
- Top brands: From M&S to Amazon to John Lewis, we've found the in-demand styles from the most popular brands on the virtual high street.
- Style: We know everyone is looking for something different, so we've included options from bold and bright designs to more subtle Nordic knits.
- Price: Not everyone wants to drop all of their money on a Christmas jumper, we've found pieces from £16.50 to £600.