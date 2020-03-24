Fashion and beauty brands that care during the COVID-19 pandemic These fashion and beauty brands are saying #HelloToKindness...

The fashion and beauty industry will no doubt be hit hard with the coronavirus pandemic, but amid the falling revenue numbers, there are plenty of CEOs who have put their spreadsheets aside to find a valuable way to contribute during COVID-19. From beauty brands creating much-needed handwash, to fashion brands producing face masks for hospital workers, there really is kindness going around the world, and we're all for it. Here are some of the fashion and beauty brands making a difference right now…

H&M

To help tackle the widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the H&M Group is now quickly arranging for its supply chain to produce personal protective equipment to be provided to hospitals and health care workers.

Zara

The Spanish superstore, favoured by celebrities such as Stacey Solomon and Holly Willoughby, has converted its factories to create masks and hospital gowns for first responders in Spain.

John Lewis

John Lewis is responding to requests from NHS workers for anything that would make their breaks more comfortable. The retailer will be donating items such as pillows, phone chargers, eye masks and hand cream, as well as 50,000 Easter treats, to hospitals.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

Kim Kardashian West’s super popular Skims shapewear line is donating 20 percent of profits from the Cotton Collection collection to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program.

The Body Shop

The Body Shop is launching several initiatives to combat COVID-19 globally. In the UK, the brand’s team is donating care packages to local hospitals.

L’OCCITANE

The skincare brand has supported UK NHS & Ireland HSE staff by donating L’OCCITANE hand creams to soothe their sore hands from frequent hand washing.

Sophia Webster

The footwear brand loved by celebrities is renowned for bringing a smile to people's faces which is why the shoe designer gifted 200 NHS workers with her FlyBy trainers. She said that she was "hoping to bring a little joy to NHS workers on the front line - hoping to bring a little joy to the selfless medics going through these unprecedented times."

Kering

The parent company of Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Gucci is making face masks to support medical professionals who are running low on personal protective equipment. The statement read: "In the days ahead, Kering will provide the French health service with 3 million surgical masks, which the Group will purchase and import from China."

LVMH

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods group, ordered 40 million health masks from a Chinese supplier to help France cope with the coronavirus outbreak. This move follows the brand's decision to produce hand sanitiser for French hospitals at its workshops for Gucci, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent.

Phoebe English

British designer Phoebe English announced on Instagram that she had machinery that could be of use to make additional face masks.

Prada

In Italy, Prada converted one of its factories to produce 80,000 medical overalls and 110,000 surgical masks. The brand's CEOs, Miuccia Prada Patrizio Bertelli, and chairman Carlo Mazzi, also donated six intensive care units to hospitals in Milan.

Pronovias

Bridal brand Pronovias is donating wedding dresses to hospital-employed brides-to-be. As part of their new #LoveConquersAll initiative, the label has curated a range aptly named the 'Heroes Collection', with dresses that they have been donating to hospital staff around the world since launching the programme in China at the start of the year.

Pai Skincare

The team at Pai rallied together to create a hand sanitiser in just two weeks and have called it 'Acton Spirit', after the team and where they are based in London. The initial batch will be given to neighbouring schools, nurseries and charities in Acton. Pai is committing to a buy one, give one approach with this product, donating to those vulnerable in the community.

InTheStyle

Following InTheStyle’s pledge to support Age UK with donations from its Olivia Bowen x In The Style edit, the overwhelming customer support convinced them to do a further 10 percent donation of proceeds across all sales on inthestyle.com directly to Age UK.

OSKIA

The beauty brand OSKIA has swapped lab production to create hand sanitisers to distribute across local care homes near their factory in Monmouth, Wales, before extending this out to customers to ensure everyone has a helping hand. There will also be donations of hand creams to various NHS hospitals. What's more, on the beauty brand's Instagram page, there is a Self Care Instagram Series which will see self-care exercises uploaded every day at 8pm GMT.

Christian Siriano

Project Runway's Christian Siriano pledged to use his skills and resources to create face masks and gowns for healthcare workers. Christian first used Twitter to offer his team's assistance to New York, after Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed concern over a shortage of essential protective equipment.

Brandon Maxwell

One of Meghan Markle's favourite designers, Brandon Maxwell, has pledged his support as well. "In response to the global crisis, we are now focusing our creative efforts on manufacturing PPE (personal protective equipment), starting with gowns," he wrote on social media. "We have spent the last week researching the appropriate medical textiles to create these gowns and are proud to provide these much-needed items to the doctors and nurses on the front lines of this crisis."

Everlane

Another favourite of Duchess Meghan, Everlane is donating all proceeds from its 100 percent Human collection to Feeding America. The collection includes sweatshirts, T-shirts and tops.

Sézane

The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of French fashion label Sézane, and we're sure she'll be thrilled that the brand is donating 10 percent of proceeds to support French hospitals.

L'Oreal

L'Oréal announced it will be using their manufacturing sites to supply hydroalcoholic gel to those providing medical and emergency services in Europe and North America. As well, the brand also announced its plans to donate one million euros to the associations that are working around the clock to help the disadvantaged.

Coty

Coty Inc., the beauty manufacturer behind makeup and fragrance brands such as Calvin Klein, announced that it will be using its manufacturing sites to provide free hydro-alcoholic gel to medical and emergency services.

Guerlain

In a statement, the luxury beauty brand wrote: "To minimise the spread of COVID-19, Guerlain is proud to do their part in this global effort. As of this week, they converted their La Ruche fragrance makeup and skincare factory and Orphin fragrance factory into hand sanitiser production sites. This hand sanitiser is not for sale. Rather, it is freely being shared with French healthcare workers and hospitals. Guerlain hope this small act can protect the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff caring for others on the front line of this pandemic."

My Wardrobe HQ

The kind folks over at My Wardrobe HQ, the UK's leading rental platform, are utilising their mobile styling van to pick up essentials for their local community in London's Chelsea and South Kensington areas.

Kurt Geiger

All UK Kurt Geiger store managers have been working with their Local NHS Hospitals to give £100 gift cards to NHS workers in the critical care departments of their local hospitals. What's more, NHS workers will receive a 50 percent discount for a year in all Kurt Geiger stores once they re-open. CEO Neil Clifford has suspended his salary until stores open again and all staff will be paid while not working - though they have been urged to help their local communities.

Haus Labs

Lady Gaga’s beauty line, Haus Labs, donated 20 percent of a week’s worth of sales to food banks in New York City and Los Angeles providing food to those impacted by COVID-19.

Scamp and Dude

The brand's slogan - 'not all superheroes wear capes' is very apt right now, which is why the brand decided to donate a sweatshirt to NHS staff on the frontline for every sweatshirt sold over a 24-hour period. On their Instagram, the brand posted: “We’ve decided to donate a sweatshirt to NHS staff on the frontline for every one sold over the next 24 hours. I realise this is a bold move with such financial uncertainty for us small businesses, but we feel that it’s our duty to send some superpowers their way."

