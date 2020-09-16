Amazon's doing something HUGE to support LFW fashion designers during the COVID-19 pandemic Amazon Fashion has teamed up with the British Fashion Council for this amazing initiative

To support small and medium-sized British fashion designers during COVID-19, Amazon Fashion and the British Fashion Council have teamed up to launch the Amazon Fashion X London Fashion Week digital storefront. This exciting initiative will showcase British fashion designers’ collections and help raise awareness of their brand during what has proven to be a difficult time for fashion brands.

The digital storefront will be available to Amazon customers, including Prime members, across the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. In the UK, you can shop from an edit of cool independent and local fashion designers, such as Preen, Les Girls Les Boys, Grenson, De La Vali, shoe brand Kat Maconie, Teija, 1x1 Studio, Ponder.ER, and Olubiyi Thomas. Ooh la la!

De La Vali is one of the designer brands available on the Amazon Fashion shopfront

Speaking about the collaboration, John Boumphrey, Vice President of Amazon Fashion Europe, said: “We admire the work that the British Fashion Council is doing to support designers during the current crisis and are thrilled to be able to extend our services to some of the most exciting UK designers, introducing them to new audiences and supporting with logistics. We are committed to helping the fashion industry during this difficult time through Amazon Fashion’s new London Fashion Week digital storefront, supporting both household names and independent brands.”

Amazon Fashion’s exciting storefront will also link to the British Fashion Council’s official BFC Foundation Fashion Fund for the COVID-10 Crisis. This fund was established to support creative fashion businesses and individuals which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

So far, a whopping amount of £1.5 million of emergency funds have been made available, with the majority of funds being used to support designer businesses, and some funds going directly to students and up-and-coming talent.

The Amazon Fashion x London Fashion Week digital storefront launches on the first day of London Fashion Week, September 17.

