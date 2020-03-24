﻿
This Insta-favourite brand just thanked NHS staff with superhero sweatshirts

Chances are some of your favourite Instagrammers have one or your fave stylish celebrity, like Stacey Solomon or Laura Whitmore - a Scamp and Dude sweatshirt that is. Their pieces are the stuff of Instagram fodder, with their iconic leopard print designs adorning the backs of influencers. And because their most-loved slogan is so apt for our NHS staff - 'a superhero has my back' - the brand decided to donate a sweatshirt to NHS staff on the coronavirus frontline for every sweatshirt they sold over a 24-hour period.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We’ve decided to donate a sweatshirt to NHS staff on the frontline for every one sold over the next 24 hours. I realise this is a bold move with such financial uncertainty for us small businesses, but we feel that it’s our duty to send some superpowers their way. What the NHS is facing right now is terrifying and we need to show them that they are not alone and that they are appreciated. We are starting with the most badly effected hospitals which are in London (UCLH are getting the first delivery) but depending how many we have to donate we will send further afield. Thank you for helping us to send a gift to these very special Superheroes who are currently going through hell and risking their lives to save others ⚡️❤️⚡️ #oneforone #nhs #supportournhs #giveback #helpothers

"What the NHS is facing right now is terrifying and we need to show them that they are not alone and that they are appreciated."

Thanks to Sunday's sales, Scamp and Dude will be sending 440 sweatshirts to COVID-19 frontline NHS staff at University College Hospital London and King's College Hospital, London.

Founder Jo Tutchener-Sharp told HELLO!: "It’s been so successful and the messages weve received from doctors and nurses has been overwhelming. They're so grateful that we're thinking of them, and customers have been so keen to support them. It's so important that the NHS know that they aren't alone, that we appreciate them and that the work they are doing is invaluable, they are true superheroes facing such uncertainty and death daily trying to save the coronavirus victims." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’ve seen a large increase in customers purchasing our tracksuits over the past week. I think the state of the world right now has us all craving comfort in every area of our life. Just to let you know, we are obviously taking the Coronavirus very seriously and we may have to close the Highgate store soon. Even though it’s tiny and doesn’t fit many people in at once 😬 our team’s safety is obviously very important to us so we are following the government advice and will keep you posted. Same with our online store, for as long as our fulfilment company are open, their team healthy and able to pack your orders, we will keep shipping your orders. If there’s something you need urgently though, it might be an idea to get your order in ASAP. Mother’s Day for example, if you were hoping for something from us, you might want to give your partner a little nudge. Once again I’ll keep you posted with any changes. Really scary times for everyone. I’m sending all the superpowers to everyone who is struggling with what’s happening in the world now and I really hope as many of you as possible stay well. Thank you to the beautiful @msrachelstevens for these pictures in our khaki leopard and lightning bolt tracksuit 🥰⚡️ #smallbusiness #corona #coronaviruspandemic #superpowers #staypositive #comfort

Jo added that the brand will run the 'NHS one for one' campaign again to help other hospitals.

Mother-of-two Jo created the clothing line after recovering from a brain haemorrhage. Lying in her hospital bed after six hours of life-saving surgery, Jo says she had her lightbulb moment, and thus Scamp and Dude was born. Jo was recognised for her entrepreneurial spirit at HELLO!'s Star Mum Awards in 2018, taking home the title of Mumpreneur. 

