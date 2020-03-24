This Insta-favourite brand just thanked NHS staff with superhero sweatshirts

Chances are some of your favourite Instagrammers have one or your fave stylish celebrity, like Stacey Solomon or Laura Whitmore - a Scamp and Dude sweatshirt that is. Their pieces are the stuff of Instagram fodder, with their iconic leopard print designs adorning the backs of influencers. And because their most-loved slogan is so apt for our NHS staff - 'a superhero has my back' - the brand decided to donate a sweatshirt to NHS staff on the coronavirus frontline for every sweatshirt they sold over a 24-hour period.

On Instagram, the brand posted on Sunday: "We've decided to donate a sweatshirt to NHS staff on the frontline for every one sold over the next 24 hours. I realise this is a bold move with such financial uncertainty for us small businesses, but we feel that it's our duty to send some superpowers their way.

"What the NHS is facing right now is terrifying and we need to show them that they are not alone and that they are appreciated."

Thanks to Sunday's sales, Scamp and Dude will be sending 440 sweatshirts to COVID-19 frontline NHS staff at University College Hospital London and King's College Hospital, London.

Founder Jo Tutchener-Sharp told HELLO!: "It’s been so successful and the messages weve received from doctors and nurses has been overwhelming. They're so grateful that we're thinking of them, and customers have been so keen to support them. It's so important that the NHS know that they aren't alone, that we appreciate them and that the work they are doing is invaluable, they are true superheroes facing such uncertainty and death daily trying to save the coronavirus victims."

Jo added that the brand will run the 'NHS one for one' campaign again to help other hospitals.

Mother-of-two Jo created the clothing line after recovering from a brain haemorrhage. Lying in her hospital bed after six hours of life-saving surgery, Jo says she had her lightbulb moment, and thus Scamp and Dude was born. Jo was recognised for her entrepreneurial spirit at HELLO!'s Star Mum Awards in 2018, taking home the title of Mumpreneur.

