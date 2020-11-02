Celebrate World Kindness Day with HELLO!’s limited-edition kindness necklace Give a loved one (or yourself) the ultimate gift of kindness…

At HELLO!, we’ve long been championing acts of compassion with our social media movement #HelloToKindness, endorsed by celebrities including Liam Payne and the Beckhams. And now as World Kindness Day approaches on 13 November, we’re excited to unveil a very special collaboration with Kit Heath.

Together with the award-winning British jewellery brand, we’ve created a beautifully elegant sterling-silver Kindness necklace with an oval charm of two interconnected elements to represent protection and support. The necklace can be worn showing the smooth outer layer or reversed to reveal the core that is cradled inside and bears a tag branded with our special message of kindness. The chain can be fastened at either 16 or 18 inches and comes stylishly packaged in a festive red and white box with a satin pouch.

Kit Heath x HELLO! Kindness necklace, £99.99, Kit Heath

A cause close to our hearts, World Kindness Day is celebrated annually on 13 November, where participants attempt to make the world a better place by celebrating and promoting good deeds and pledging acts of kindness, either as individuals or as organisations.

Inspired by this, every Kit Heath x HELLO! Kindness necklace you buy comes with a £5 voucher to donate to your choice of charity from our shortlist of five. The five brilliantly worthy causes are:

Heads Together: the mental health initiative spearheaded by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which campaigns to tackle stigma and change the conversation on mental health

Age UK: who provide services and support at a national and local level to inspire, enable and support older people

Make 2nds Count: a patient and family focused charity based in Edinburgh dedicated to giving hope to women and men living with secondary breast cancer

Refuge: the charity offering specialist services and life-saving support to help women and children access safety to build a life free from domestic violence

The Black Curriculum: a social enterprise founded in 2019 to address the lack of Black British history in the UK Curriculum, and deliver a diverse form of education through the arts in schools

So, with Christmas around the corner, why not give the gift of kindness to friends and family – or treat yourself – to our stunning keepsake. You’ll be in great company joining our #HelloToKindness movement, and able to pay it forward in the process. The Kit Heath x HELLO! Kindness necklace costs £99.99 and includes a £5 donation to charity.