Laura Jackson's guide on to how to be a zoom Christmas party pro 

Back in March, Zoom parties were a novelty, we were all doing quiz nights and murder mystery parties and having as much fun as you can have in a virtual party room. Then lockdown 2 happened, and well, zoom lost its sparkle and we all headed to the sofa to watch Netflix while scrolling mindlessly on our phones. But it's time to turn off the TV and get your Zoom face ready for your Christmas get-togethers. If the thought is making you feel a bit flat, we asked party pro Laura Jackson for her top tips on how to make it a night to remember…

Laura Jackson with her Kate Spade Tonight Sequins clutch bag

Send invites

"Design a bespoke menu with friends to really make a meal of it and elevate the experience. You can create by hand or head to Papier.com to get your invites professionally personalised and printed."

Christmas cocktails invitation, £15.20 for 10, Papier

Spend time tablescaping

"Put some love into your tablescape and I mean the full works! Candles, napkins, placemats, beautiful crockery and glassware. Christmas doesn’t have to mean OTT fairy lights and baubles everywhere, you can jazz up your tablescape with simple finishing touches such as these gorgeous Edition 94 candles in various colourways and a sprig of mistletoe laid on top of a linen napkin to add a pop of festive cheer. I’ve also got my eye on these tortoiseshell coupes - everlastingly stylish beyond holiday season too."

Edition 94 candles, £7.50, Edition 94

Get dressed up

"Just because you’re at home, doesn’t mean you can’t dress up with a gorgeous dress, heels and a red lip. The Kate Spade sequin-bow velvet dress is the ultimate hosting dress, I’ve already got my eye on it for Christmas Day."

Sequin bow dress, £296.25, Kate Spade

Work on a menu together

"If you’re doing a dinner party via Zoom, you could either all cook the same dish in advance or why not split the load a la Come Dine With Me and each prepare a dish and deliver to your friend's door? Each virtual guest can provide a course, including canapes, starters, main and the pudding… not forgetting tequila and limes for a festive margarita!"

VIDEO: Watch Izzy Bizu on her HELLO! Fashion cover shoot

Send a lavish gift

"Send your friends a mini bottle of Moet champagne each as a party favour - the perfect aperitif to toast together and you can keep the bottle after to use as a candle holder."

Moet confetti cannon, £21, NotOnTheHighStreet

