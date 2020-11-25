The perfect gift to give a friend who's done something really kind We have the perfect gift to say thanks this year

It’s been a challenging year for us all, but during these turbulent times we’ve also witnessed some incredible acts of kindness as the likes of Captain Tom Moore and Marcus Rashford have shown.

Having lived through multiple lockdowns, it’s those small acts of compassion that have mattered more than ever. Perhaps your neighbour assisted with the food shop, or a grandparent stepped in to do some homeschooling. This Christmas brings the perfect opportunity to say thank you to that someone special who has shown you some kindness this year – and HELLO! has just the gift!

Having launched our #HelloToKindness social media movement, we’re excited to unveil a product collaboration with the award-winning British jewellery brand Kit Heath - our limited-edition Kindness Necklace is the perfect present to thank a thoughtful friend.

In sterling silver, it features two oval-shaped elements to symbolise protection and support – like sending a virtual hug! You can wear the necklace either showing the smooth outer shape or revealing the core that is cradled inside. The elegant chain can be worn at two different lengths – 16” or 18” – and finally, there is a tag engraved with our shared mantra of ‘kindness’.

Those with sensitive skin, nickel or metal allergies can wear it with confidence, as it has been anti-allergy certified, having been tested for 16 different metal allergens, and carrying the AnchorCert Protect logo.

Every necklace you buy includes a £5 voucher for the recipient to donate to their chosen choice of charity from our very deserving shortlist of five. So, while you gift this stunning keepsake, your lucky friend can also pay the kind act forward. A very Happy Christmas for all involved!

HELLO! Kindness Necklace costs £99.99 including a £5 donation to charity, Kit Heath