15 cosy jumper dresses to keep you looking chic this autumn

The best spring dresses are long-sleeved, chic but ultimately? Cosy. And we can't stop raving about jumper dresses, the understated yet easy to wear autumnal piece to solve all of your cold weather fashion needs.

How to wear a jumper dress

Wear your jumper dress now with chunky boots or leather flats and just add tights – it’s as cosy as wearing a blanket. Want to smarten a jumper dress up? Add block heels, knee high heeled boots or courts and swap opaque tights for sheer.

We’ve scoured the high street for the coolest – and comfiest – jumper dresses.

Shop best jumper dresses

Autograph Jumper Dress, £89, Marks & Spencer

M&S' merino wool knitted dress has flared sleeves and a belt for a smarter look.

Chunky Jumper Dress, £95, & Other Stories

If oversized is your fit, try & Other Stories' relaxed rib knit midi dress - with loafers it looks daytime chic but for night, add heeled boots for the win.

High Neck Jumper Dress, £69/$99, Arket

Give your LBD the winter treatment and swap silks or lace for knit. Arket's is knitted from RWS certified wool, and designed with a relaxed, straight silhouette that falls below the knee.

Cashmere Jumper Dress, £340/$328, Reformation

Reformation's cashmere maxi dress taps into the slinky knit trend, and comes in the warmest of reds.

Pink Chunky Cable Jumper Dress, £52/$97, River Island

This pink and punchy midi dress not only looks super cosy, but the Barbie pink colour will brighten up any dreary winter day.

Stripe Mini Jumper Dress, £47.20, Warehouse

Channel 90s grunge in Warehouse's mini monochrome stripe dress. Chunky boots are essential.

Cut Out Jumper Jumper Dress, £15/$28, River Island

This knitted dress has the minimal, sleek look we love. Made from soft merino wool, it features cut out detail on the shoulders and a ribbed texture.

2-in-1 jumper dress, £239, AllSaints

This AllSaints dress cleverly combines a roll neck jumper with a satin skirt for the easiest of dresses.

Neon Rose Collared jumper dress, £40, ASOS

Tap into the collared knitwear trend with Neon Rose's chunky jumper dress. Wear with bright block heels and hoops for a night out, or trainers on the school run.

Belted Jumper Dress, £130, Boden

Boden's knitted midi dress is a failsafe option; the belt, the scalloped neckline, the rib effect - it's perfection.

Zip Collar Jumper Dress, £40, Monki

Zip collar knits are going nowhere, so make it part of your dress too - Monki's comes in navy, khaki or cream.

Oversized Jumper Dress, £29.99, Pull&Bear

Your joggers can wait - this grey dress is just as comfy, and looks way cooler too. Wear with chunky boots and tights.

Stripe Jumper Dress, £159, Whistles

Inject some 70s vibes with a Missoni-esque rib knit dress - this can be bought with a matching cardigan.

