Best personalised gifts for Christmas: Monogrammed present ideas for her, for him, for kids & pets

Christmas is just around the corner and finding a personal, special present can often be tricky. We've hunted down the best personalised gifts for women, for men, for kids, babies and pets - everyone deserves a special gift on Christmas morning.

Best personalised gifts for women

Treat her to a monogrammed gift this Christmas. From alphabet necklaces to personalised Champagne...

Monica Vinader personalised trinket box, £75, Monica Vinader

The hand-stitched leather jewellery box will keep their favourite chains tangle-free and their stacking favourites stored neatly.

Rachel Jackson initial necklace, £175, Selfridges

How chic is this necklace?! A dreamy addition to anyone's jewellery box.

Moet & Chandon Exclusive Impérial Brut NV Champagne and personalised tin, £49.99, Selfridges

The gift for your absolutely fabulous friend.

Head Plan journal in white, £31, Head Plan

The Head Plan contains over 280 pages, six months of daily pages, 26 weekly goal setting and reflection pages and much more to keep you inspired, motivated, focused and driven to stay on track of your own personal Head Plan to get to where you truly belong.

Initial pendant, £225, Swarovski

The twinkly personalised gift for someone you treasure in your life.

Personalised champagne glass, £24, Notonthehighstreet

Say cheers with a personalised champagne glass.

Personalised pillowcase, £7.50, M&S

Personalisation shows you've really thought about that person you're gifting to - and this initial pillowcase is so well priced.

Engraved Jo Malone London candle, £49, Jo Malone London

Jo Malone London offers free engraving on many of its products. Click 'add engraving' before you proceed to checkout.

Victoria Beckham PJs (personalised), £220, Victoria Beckham

If you fancy a 'posh' upgrade to your nightwear, this is it. Victoria Beckham launched these midnight blue striped pyjamas, and they're just too chic for words.

La Mer engraving, complimentary, La Mer

Personalise each product with a name, initials or a commemorative date as the perfect keepsake gift.

Multiple engraving options, from £119, Thomas Sabo

Give your jewellery a very personal touch: up to six letters per pendant - or symbols and numbers - can be engraved on the front.

Personalised Cadbury's letterbox gift, £9.99, Prezzybox

No words needed for this one: The gift for the ultimate chocoholic.

Monogrammed slip-on ballet slippers, $228 (£178), Margaux

The customised initials are each hand-painted by NYC artist Catherine Owen. Choose from any colour leather Demi (ballet pink, saddle, black, ivory, cerulean, navy, platinum, or dove) and customise with one to five monogram shades.

Chanella bag, £55, Tanya Lee Boutique

This bag can be customised with any colours - perfect for the style Queen in your life.

Initial necklace, £31, Nell & Digby

Nell & Digby sells plenty of cool personalised gifts; from bags to jewellery and keyrings.

Personalised face mask, £6.95, personalisedgiftsshop.co.uk

The gift that sums up 2020.

Best personalised gifts for men

Most men won't expect a personalised gifts - which makes the present-giving even better. Whether he's into sport, cooking or fashion, take your pick...

Oval cufflinks, £140, Aspinal of London

The perfect accessory choice for the discerning gent.

Personalised yoga mat, £79, Willow of London

Now your friend or family member can perfect their yoga poses in style.

Personalised BBQ set, £29.99, Etsy

Is the man in your life a King of the BBQ? This is a great gift for him.

Personalised neon sign, £85, NotOnTheHighStreet

If he's obsessed with his bachelor pad, this neon sign will be a welcome gift.

Personalised men's robe, £45, Etsy

Comfortable and stylish? The best combination.

Best personalised gifts for kids

From personalised story telling to dressing gowns, shop the best personalised gifts for kids...

Where Are You...?, £21.99, Wonderbly

A personalised search-and-find book for kids, and who are they looking for? Themselves!

Engraved Apple products, Apple

Add a special message to your Apple Pencil (2nd generation), iPad and iPod touch with free engraving. And with all-new options available for AirPods, you can engrave a mix of emoji, text and numbers.

Personalised children's dressing gown, £27.95, NotOnTheHighStreet

Perfect to snuggle up with a story before bed or lazy Sundays with the whole family.

Best personalised gifts for a baby

Get the camera ready for an adorable personalised baby outfit...

Personalised bodysuit, £14, My1stYears

Aww this will definitely make a great photo for the family holiday card.

Best personalised gifts for your pet

Treat your best pal in the best way with a personalised gift..

Personalised dog bone Christmas decoration, £12.50, Thie

Your four-legged best mate will love their own personalised dog bone Christmas decoration.

Personalised bandana for your pet, £3, Marks & Spencer

These are just too adorable.

Personalised pet charm, £65, PD Paola

A sophisticated and touching statement that celebrates love friendship, and loyalty.

Dog treats pouch, £7.50, Etsy

If there are treats inside, well, they'll love it!

