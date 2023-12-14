Best last-minute Christmas gifts that will arrive in time and are actually really thoughtful

Scrambling for a last-minute gift? Don’t worry - you’re not alone! There’s so much to do and remember in the run-up to Christmas, it’s inevitable that you’ll miss someone off the present shopping list!

I know it happens - so with that in mind, I’ve compiled a list of present ideas with speedy delivery that’ll arrive in time for Santa’s visit. And they not just affordable, they’re really thoughtful too. There’s no way the recipient will know they were last-minute purchases!

Several of the gift ideas can be found on Amazon, which has amazing speedy delivery (in some cases you can even get it the same day if you order early enough) We’ve got you covered, whether you’re after something practical for dad, something sentimental for your other half or something cool for a tricky teen. Thank me later!

How we chose the best last-minute gifts

Most of the gifts definitely fall into the affordable category - we’re so close to Christmas now, chances are your pretty close to broke - we know how it is! Variety: You’ll find something for every membr of the family in this guide, whether you want something mum would appreciate or a practical gift dad would love

You’ll find something for every membr of the family in this guide, whether you want something mum would appreciate or a practical gift dad would love Reviews: In all our features, we include products known and loved by the HELLO! Shopping team. In the unlikely event that we couldn’t test the product ourselves, we’ve only included gifts that had a high volume of positive reviews

Last-minute Christmas gifts available to ship now