Best last-minute Christmas gifts that will arrive in time and are actually really thoughtful

Scrambling for a last-minute gift? Don’t worry - you’re not alone! There’s so much to do and remember in the run-up to Christmas, it’s inevitable that you’ll miss someone off the present shopping list!
I know it happens - so with that in mind, I’ve compiled a list of present ideas with speedy delivery that’ll arrive in time for Santa’s visit. And they not just affordable, they’re really thoughtful too. There’s no way the recipient will know they were last-minute purchases!
Several of the gift ideas can be found on Amazon, which has amazing speedy delivery (in some cases you can even get it the same day if you order early enough) We’ve got you covered, whether you’re after something practical for dad, something sentimental for your other half or something cool for a tricky teen. Thank me later!
How we chose the best last-minute gifts
- Price: Most of the gifts definitely fall into the affordable category - we’re so close to Christmas now, chances are your pretty close to broke - we know how it is!
- Variety: You’ll find something for every membr of the family in this guide, whether you want something mum would appreciate or a practical gift dad would love
- Reviews: In all our features, we include products known and loved by the HELLO! Shopping team. In the unlikely event that we couldn’t test the product ourselves, we’ve only included gifts that had a high volume of positive reviews
Last-minute Christmas gifts available to ship now
Top sentimental gift for your other half
Editor’s note: “This is such a sweet present - it’s filled with easy prompts for you to write about your other half “If you were an animal you’d be…” and it really doesn’t take ages to fill out. Make it as mushy as you like or play it for laughs. It’s so nice to go through together and one they’ll keep forever.”
A gift to show how much you love mum
Editor's Note: "She’ll know she’s loved every time she sees this cute dish, it’s both useful and sentimental, (as well as being a total bargain) so you’re onto a winner. And don’t worry, the US version says 'mom'."
So dad can play his old vinyls
Editor's note: "My other half has hundreds of records which are just gathering dust on the shelf - with this, he can actually play them! It’s Amazon’s top-reviewed record player, and it’s their number one best seller. It has in built speakers, but you can also hook it up to external speakers or use headphones with it. It supports three sizes of records and three sizes, so whatever he’s got, he’ll be able to play it on this!"
The all purpose mini fridge for students, influencers, road trips and hang outs
Editor’s note: “My son begged me for one of these mini fridges so he can keep his Prime drink stashed away from his sister. They’re good for kids and teens or university students for storing drinks and snacks or beauty products, depending on what floats your boat.”
Great family game to play with the kids
Editor’s note: “I don’t know what it is about Squishmallows - but my kids (six and 11) both can’t get enough. They just have the edge over all other soft toys - they’re just that little bit softer and cuter. With that in mind, I’ve bought this game for them, and although we’ve not played it yet, I know they’ll love it. The idea is you have to race to collect four of a squad. Anything that gets them away from screens is most welcome!”
A gift voucher, delieved by email
Editor’s note: “If you really don’t know what to give them then a gift voucher is a good idea - And ASOS is a good choice. They have hundreds of brands catering for men and women in fashion, beauty and accessories - so there’s something for everyone. Just choose the amount you want to gift, the voucher style and have it delivered by email on the date of your choice.”
The ultimate gift for hot choc fans
Editor’s note: “I bought this for my dad as a cheap alternative to the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser and it’s honestly brilliant. He uses it every day and says he wouldn’t know what to do without it now. It’s super easy to use (if dad can, everyone can!) and it has a cold function for those iced latees if that’s your thing.”
The ‘she’ll never know it’s from Amazon’ gift
Editor’s note: "I honestly think you can’t go wrong with an initial necklace. It’s just instantly thoughtful - and this silver number from Amazon just looks way more expensive than it actually is, arriving in a nice branded pouch. She’ll never know what a bargain it was! It’s silver plated and hypoallergenic so it’s a good choice for anyone who has a metal allergy and tends to react to ‘cheaper’ jewellery. No danger of that happening with this one.”
The joke gift for teens that’s actually really useful
Editor's note: "File this under joke gifts that are actually really darn useful. I’ve flicked through this book, and although I’m not the proud owner of any teens just yet, I’ll definitely be buying it for my two when the time is right. It’s an easy read - with illustrations thast’ll teach them everything from time management to finding a calling - and how to navigate parent-child relationships."
A sparkly designer purse she's sure to love
Editor’s Note: “If you’re not sure what designer she’s into, Ted Baker is a good choice - and their wallets are not only chic - they’re super well made and sturdy too. This sparkly glittery wallet is a great size, and has room for plenty of cards and compartments for coins and bills. The clip fastening is super cute too.”