Katie Holmes just got the most exciting news – and fashion fans will love it

Days after celebrating her 42nd birthday, Katie Holmes has another reason to celebrate! The Dawson's Creek star recently got the exciting news she has been named as street style star of the year by Vogue, and we're sure her fans can see why.

Not only did Katie fail to resort to wearing nothing but loungewear (like much of the world) during the coronavirus pandemic, but she also ensured every trip out of the house saw her donning a casual-yet-chic outfit.

We're talking swapping heels for Birkenstocks and designer brands for some high street labels such as Mango. Who can forget the A-lister's cashmere knit from the brand, which she paired with a Max Mara coat and cream mom jeans?

WATCH: Katie Holmes makes hilarious faux pas during interview

Other memorable looks that Vogue pointed out include Katie's Magda Butrym brown leather trench coat, and her tie-dye mask from Barriére.

Over the past few months, the Hollywood star, who tends to be extremely private when it comes to her personal relationships, has delighted her fans by sharing photos with her 33-year-old boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. – all with her dressed immaculately, of course.

The Hollywood star has been named street style star of the year by Vogue

Last week, she re-shared some lovely birthday snaps originally posted by her beau, including one black-and-white photo that shows Katie sitting on Emilio's lap. They were both mid-laugh when the photo was taken, and the 42-year-old appeared to be wearing a silky slip dress with her dark hair styled into a relaxed bun.

The pair even publicly declared their love for one another in the post's caption and comments.

Emilio wrote: "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!" To which Katie responded in her comments: "Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!"

Katie looked beautiful in a recent photo with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.

The actress, who shares 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, also modelled what appeared to be a wedding dress earlier this year.

Back in July, a stunning post on her social media page showed the mother-of-one wearing a beautiful white dress for Tove Studio, which had all the elements of a bridal gown.

The actress' followers were quick to make the comparison in the comments section of the post, with one writing: "It looks like a wedding dress," while another wrote: "Wedding dress?" A third added: "This looks like a vintage wedding dress, beautiful."

