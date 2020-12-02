Katie Holmes shows off her stunning figure in new photo The star looks so glam!

Katie Holmes clearly hasn't the pandemic affect her workout routine, as she proved in a fabulous new photo this week.

The Dawson's Creek actress thrilled fans with a new picture from a recent photoshoot, and she looked as glamorous as ever.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the star uploaded a snap which showed her wearing a black skirt and a skimpy blue, grey, and green top which crisscrossed her body, leaving her toned stomach on display.

In the shot, which was taken for Vogue Australia, Katie ran one hand through her long dark hair and gave a sultry look to the camera.

The mum-of-one captioned the photo: "@vogueaustralia @jilliandavison @bec_parsons", adding three red heart emojis.

Her followers were naturally keen to compliment the Batman Begins star, with one commenting: "QUEEN."

Katie shared the stunning new photo to Instagram

Others added: "You’re gorgeous," "Beautiful," and: "Wow," while some understandably responded with heart-eyes emojis.

Katie loves to keep fit, and earlier this year, she shared a photo of herself practising yoga on the beach.

The actress was pictured doing a handstand on the sand, which she captioned: "Good vibes."

Katie's followers were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "I tried that the other day and literally pulled every muscle in my body," while another added: "I haven't been able to do a handstand for 20 years, perfect form!"

Katie is a doting mum to young Suri

A third chimed in: "I'm 31 and tore my calf muscle this week while going out for a jog."

Katie keeps active partly because she's a busy single mum, sharing daughter Suri, 14, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

The 41-year-old previously opened up to Modern Luxury about being a mother.

She said: "When I'm not on set, I'm being a mum. I'm doing mum stuff. When I go to an event, I leave at 10pm because it’s really important to me to be a mum that is dependable."

