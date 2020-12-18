Katie Holmes unveils traditional Christmas tree on her birthday ahead of celebrations with Suri The actress shares her daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes has plenty to celebrate - not least her 42nd birthday!

The actress will ring in her big day on Friday and in preparation, she shared a festive throwback photo on Instagram.

Katie is gearing up for a snowy Christmas in New York with her daughter Suri Cruise, 14, and she was reminiscing about her past holidays with the snapshot.

WATCH: Katie Holmes shares sweet video of daughter Suri

In the photo, Katie was adding baubles to a tree and had her head thrown back as though she was laughing.

She gave fans a glimpse of her toned tummy in a short top and shirt and there was a roaring fire in the background.

Katie surprisingly thanked her Dawson's Creek co-star, Margaret-Mary Humes in the caption and wrote: "#tbt thank you @thereal_marymargarethumes!"

Katie celebrated her birthday with a throwback Christmas photo

The star was quick to write back with an adoring message: "Happy Birthday my sweet friend… you deserve THIS degree of happiness always!!!"

Katie will no doubt celebrate her day with her teenage daughter who has been helping her decorate the beautiful home they share together.

The mum-of-one recently shared a photo of their efforts which included green garlands artistically placed around their impeccably furnished living room.

Katie and Suri have a beautiful New York home

In the caption of the photo, Katie opened up about her favourite things to do in the holiday season, as she promoted Meiomi Wine, who are donating some of their profits to charity over the festive season.

She wrote: "This holiday season may be one like no other, but that won’t stop me from carrying on my favorite traditions at home.

"Decorating cupcakes, listening to my favorite holiday music, and opening a (much needed!) bottle of @MeiomiWines Pinot Noir.

"Even better, Meiomi is donating to organizations supporting those affected by California wildfires this year, so I feel good about gifting a bottle to my loved ones. #MyMeiomi #MeiomiPartner For21+."

