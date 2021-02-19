30 things to buy yourself to feel better if you have the blues: From M&S, John Lewis & more

Leanne Bayley
Feeling blue? Here are 30 things you can buy yourself to feel better. Whether you're newly single and in post-breakup mode, or you're feeling sad because of lockdown, these are good purchases for feeling better.
Treating yourself doesn't have to be lavish - it's not all designer clothes and fancy shoes - you can just buy yourself something that will make you feel good. Let's face it - we all could do with a little pick-me-up. Live your best life and shop these mood-boosting buys from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, The White Company and more.
1. A lovely candle
Seychelles Botanical Large Candle, £38, The White Company
2. A new nail polish colour you've wanted to try - but haven't yet
Dior Vernis Nail Polish, £22, John Lewis
3. Flowers. Flowers always spark joy
Flowers, £25, Freddie's Flowers
4. Something cosy and warm
Smile hoodie, £25, M&S
5. Really good coffee
Dark Woods Coffee, £11.95, Harvey Nichols
6. A piece of jewellery that will make you smile every time you look at it
Sparkling Wishbone Heart Ring, £55, Pandora
7. Something bright and cheerful to wear
Cashmere jumper, £150, Boden
8. A fab new gym kit - even if it's just to wear in the house
Stella McCartney x Adidas, £75, Adidas
9. A 2021 journal to write your goals and aspirations for the future
Wellness journal, £24.99, Papier
10. A cool gadget that will make your TV viewing even more enjoyable
Google Chromecast 2020, £59.99, John Lewis
11. Your favourite takeaway - but with a difference
Pizza Pilgrims Pizza Kit, £14.50, Pizza In The Post
12. A memory box for you to create some happy memories
Memory box, £34.99, NotOnTheHighStreet
13. Chocolate - because when is chocolate ever a bad idea?
Brownie Batons, £7, Hotel Chocolat
14. An easter egg. For the same reason as the one above
Galaxy Enchanted Eggs Easter Egg, £12, Tesco
15. A designer bag that you'll stare at and swoon
Gucci GG Marmont bag, £1,750, NET-A-PORTER
16. Some sunglasses - for when the sun comes out to play!
Taylor Morris sunglasses, £140, Taylor Morris
17. A disco ball so you can transform your house into a rave
Disco ball, £12.56, Amazon
18. A pair of party shoes (to wear in the kitchen)
Fuschia court shoes, £65, Dune London
19. A piece of art that speaks directly to you and brings you joy
Ana Rut Bre, 'Multicolour' Set of 3 Framed Prints (More Sizes Available), £149, MADE
20. A new lipstick to pucker up with
Lunar New Year lipstick, £28, Charlotte Tilbury
21. A delivery packed with cocktails
Nio Cocktails, boxes start from £39, Nio Cocktails
22. A brand new perfume you've been desperate to try
Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense, £134, Jo Malone London
23. A hamper of treats for a civilised afternoon
The Happy Easter Basket, £65, Fortnum & Mason
24. Some new bed linen
Adeline duvet cover, from £85, The White Company
25. A Peloton bike so you can join the lockdown club
Peloton Bike+, £2,295, Peloton
26. Brownies that get delivered straight to your door
Brownie Eyed Boi brownies, from £12, Brownie Eyed Boi
27. A glam accessory to make you feel a million bucks
Silver crystal mini hoop earrings, £135, Soru
28. New slippers that you'll smile at when you look down
Monki cosy slippers, £15, ASOS
29. The entire Bridgerton book collection
30. A necklace that symbolises kindness
Kit Heath x HELLO! Kindness necklace, £99.99, Kit Heath
