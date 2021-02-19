30 things to buy yourself to feel better if you have the blues: From M&S, John Lewis & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Treating yourself doesn't have to be lavish - it's not all designer clothes and fancy shoes - you can just buy yourself something that will make you feel good. Let's face it - we all could do with a little pick-me-up. Live your best life and shop these mood-boosting buys from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, The White Company and more.

1. A lovely candle

Seychelles Botanical Large Candle, £38, The White Company

2. A new nail polish colour you've wanted to try - but haven't yet

Dior Vernis Nail Polish, £22, John Lewis

3. Flowers. Flowers always spark joy

Flowers, £25, Freddie's Flowers

4. Something cosy and warm

Smile hoodie, £25, M&S

5. Really good coffee

Dark Woods Coffee, £11.95, Harvey Nichols

6. A piece of jewellery that will make you smile every time you look at it

Sparkling Wishbone Heart Ring, £55, Pandora

7. Something bright and cheerful to wear

Cashmere jumper, £150, Boden

8. A fab new gym kit - even if it's just to wear in the house

Stella McCartney x Adidas, £75, Adidas

9. A 2021 journal to write your goals and aspirations for the future

Wellness journal, £24.99, Papier

10. A cool gadget that will make your TV viewing even more enjoyable

Google Chromecast 2020, £59.99, John Lewis

11. Your favourite takeaway - but with a difference

Pizza Pilgrims Pizza Kit, £14.50, Pizza In The Post

12. A memory box for you to create some happy memories

Memory box, £34.99, NotOnTheHighStreet

13. Chocolate - because when is chocolate ever a bad idea?

Brownie Batons, £7, Hotel Chocolat

14. An easter egg. For the same reason as the one above

Galaxy Enchanted Eggs Easter Egg, £12, Tesco

15. A designer bag that you'll stare at and swoon

Gucci GG Marmont bag, £1,750, NET-A-PORTER

16. Some sunglasses - for when the sun comes out to play!

Taylor Morris sunglasses, £140, Taylor Morris

17. A disco ball so you can transform your house into a rave

Disco ball, £12.56, Amazon

18. A pair of party shoes (to wear in the kitchen)

Fuschia court shoes, £65, Dune London

19. A piece of art that speaks directly to you and brings you joy

Ana Rut Bre, 'Multicolour' Set of 3 Framed Prints (More Sizes Available), £149, MADE

20. A new lipstick to pucker up with

Lunar New Year lipstick, £28, Charlotte Tilbury

21. A delivery packed with cocktails

Nio Cocktails, boxes start from £39, Nio Cocktails

22. A brand new perfume you've been desperate to try

Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense, £134, Jo Malone London

23. A hamper of treats for a civilised afternoon

The Happy Easter Basket, £65, Fortnum & Mason

24. Some new bed linen

Adeline duvet cover, from £85, The White Company

25. A Peloton bike so you can join the lockdown club

Peloton Bike+, £2,295, Peloton

26. Brownies that get delivered straight to your door

Brownie Eyed Boi brownies, from £12, Brownie Eyed Boi

27. A glam accessory to make you feel a million bucks

Silver crystal mini hoop earrings, £135, Soru

28. New slippers that you'll smile at when you look down

Monki cosy slippers, £15, ASOS

29. The entire Bridgerton book collection

30. A necklace that symbolises kindness

Kit Heath x HELLO! Kindness necklace, £99.99, Kit Heath

